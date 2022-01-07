RV Short Stops: Notorious Yuma Territorial Prison

By Julianne G. Crane

The notorious Yuma Territorial Prison is a popular RV Short Stop for thousands of snowbirds each winter. This fascinating historic tourist attraction is only a short distance from I-8.

“Sitting on a bluff overlooking the Colorado River, three miles west of the confluence of the Colorado and the historic Gila River, stand the ruins of Arizona’s famous Territorial Prison. A short distance west are the remaining buildings that served as a part of the Yuma Quartermaster’s Depot,” writes Charles R. Eatherly about the park’s history on the prison’s website.

The park opened to the public on Jan. 1, 1961. A few of the original preserved buildings include the watchtower. Nearby are “the actual strap iron cells and solitary chamber of Arizona Territory’s first prison.” Other outside features include the original water tank, sally port (entrance gate), library room, and caliche hill.

Museum, Visitor Center

Interpretive panels are situated throughout the historic site. An overview exhibit is located in the Visitor Center along with photographs. There are many fascinating and informative artifacts and displays in the air conditioned museum. Take the guided tour and learn the complete history.

The 3,600 sq. ft. Museum houses a video presentation, original prison artifacts with exhibits interpreting prison history, prison staff and convicts. A large mural painting of Arizona Native Americans and scenery by a WWII Italian POW graces one of the walls.

If you go:

Yuma Territorial Prison

220 N. Prison Hill Road

Yuma, AZ 85364

(928) 783-4771

GPS

Latitude: N 32 43.444

Longitude: W 114 36.750

Hours

Open Thursday through Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Admission:

$8-Adults (14+); $3-Youth (7-13); $0-Child (6 and under)

Free Parking: Plenty of RV and tow vehicle parking in South Parking Lot

If you are looking for a fun casual dining experience nearby, check out Lutes Casino in Historic Downtown Yuma.

Writer’s Note: Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, be mindful of your surroundings while viewing these outdoor facilities. Visitors are being asked to follow all current state and locally mandated protocols.

— Julianne G. Crane

