Join Dave Solberg at the Florida RV SuperShow

Join me at the 2023 Florida RV SuperShow January 18-22

Planning to attend the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa this year? Then you will want to join me for seminars, a Live Uplink Q&A, and a special meet and greet.

“Tips For Choosing the Right RV For You”

I will be conducting a daily seminar at 1:00 in the Seminar Building titled “Tips For Choosing the Right RV For You”. This seminar will cover the different classifications and discussions regarding gas vs. diesel, Class A vs. 5th wheel, matching truck to trailer, and more. Also included is information about what to look for in a new or used unit if you plan to boondock or dry camp, RVing in cold weather, and full-timing.

With thousands of models, floor plans, and options to choose from, shopping for an RV can be not only confusing, but frustrating as well. Whether you are looking to purchase a new or used unit currently or just starting to research for a few years down the road, this seminar will help clear up the confusion and make your journey more enjoyable. This seminar is co-sponsored by RVtravel.com and Coach-Net.

“RVing With Pets”

On Thursday, Jan. 19, join me at 10:00 a.m. EST for a seminar at the Lippert Scouts booth in Exhibit Hall A titled “RVing With Pets”. This seminar will cover pre-trip preparation such as vaccinations, vet check ups, and verifying extenuating circumstances in various regions of the country such as heart worm, finding medications, and hazardous conditions such as snake bites.

Getting your pet ready for a short trip or long adventure will also be covered, as well as in-vehicle restraints, finding safe bathroom break locations, and campground restrictions. One of the most popular topics is pet ID product, since most pet owners use the “chip.” However, it only works if someone finds your pet and not if the pet gets spooked and runs. There are several product that utilize Wi-Fi, cell phone signals, and GPS, and the best depends on the area you plan to be RVing at.

And finally, I’ll discuss things to consider at the campground such as fertilizer used on the grass, engine antifreeze on the pad from the previous rig, aggressive dogs and children, and exhaust fumes from your neighbor’s generator! Did you know that most campgrounds have well water that is typically tested only once a year? So it is important to do your own testing. If I could figure out a way to bring 50 gallons of toilet water, my little Eddie would be in heaven!

Talkin’ RV Tech

Talkin’ RV Tech, our weekly live Q&A program, will be going live from the Lippert Scouts booth in Exhibit Hall A (A200) at 3:00 p.m. EST (12 noon PST) for one hour with myself, Dustin and Zack from California RV Specialists, and the Lippert Technical Support Team. You can join us at the booth and ask questions, or watch the stream on the RVtravel.com YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as the California RV Specialists and Lippert social media channels.

Meet and Greet

If you are not able to attend the seminars but do have questions on troubleshooting, maintenance or upgrades, I will be at the Meet and Greet Tent Friday, Jan. 19, at 10:00 a.m. EST for one hour sponsored by Coach-Net. After the seminars I will be available for additional questions at the Coach-Net Booth, 225 Lakeside E. This map shows the location of the seminar building, Lippert Scouts booth in Exhibit Hall A, and the Coach-Net Booth highlighted in gold.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVT1087