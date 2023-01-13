RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 13, 2023

Issue 2035

Today’s thought

“Everything must be made as simple as possible. But not simpler.” ―Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rubber Ducky Day!

On this day in history: 1910 – The first public radio broadcast takes place: a live performance of the operas Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci are sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Tip of the Day

A reminder to perform these basic RV maintenances often overlooked

By Gail Marsh

We have no problem remembering the “big things” in RV maintenance. Examine and clean the roof? Check! Care for slide outs? Check! Regularly inspect the RV’s tires and wheels (air pressure, tire age/wear, torque)? Check! Inspect and apply seal conditioner on black rubber seals? Check!

The basic RV maintenance chores we tend to overlook are the ones that remain largely out of sight. If this describes you, too, perhaps these reminders will help.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is a 12-volt compressor refrigerator best for me in my RV?

Hi Dave,

While attending an RV show recently, I noticed some units have a Furrion battery-operated refrigerator. Do you recommend the battery-only power source? Thanks. —Norman, Looking for a new RV

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

My RV water heater clicks multiple times but won’t light. Why?

Here is a sample from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers asked for help diagnosing their Suburban water heater. It’s a common problem: “My water heater clicks multiple times, but won’t light.”

If the water heater attempts to light but is not sensing the flame, it’s a telltale sign that something is wrong with the electrode…

Continue reading

Video of the day

NM State Parks Pass—The cheapest RV camping rent ever!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Brian Gifford is reporting for Cheap RV Living about one of the best deals available to RVers: the New Mexico State Parks Pass.

I first discovered this deal more than a decade ago while on a travel writing press trip to Las Cruces, but every time I tell people about it they are surprised. Over the years, I have come to the conclusion that the NM State Parks Pass is one of the best-kept RV secrets out there.

Click here to watch

RV Mods: An access door for your pet

Russ and Tiña De Maris have some ideas (and instructions) about adding a pet access door, in their case for their cat. Some great ideas here.

Quick Tip

Simple custom-sized trash cans

Finding suitably sized trash cans for RVing can be a hassle. Visit the plasticware section of your local discount store and pick up a plastic cereal storage container. The same bag the cashier packs it in fits great for a trash can liner. If it threatens to slide around, use double-stick Velcro tape on the bottom.

Website of the day

Winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022

These photos are truly something–they’re beautiful and incredible and wow-inducing! You won’t believe some of them are real (but they are!).

Recipe of the Day

Colby Jack Cheesy Bread

by Anthony Nicometi Jr from Cheektowaga, NY

This savory bread is a must for any cheese fan. It can be served with anything from spaghetti to barbecue. Enjoy it fresh from the oven, toast it with a bit of butter or add a little garlic spread on top for cheesy garlic bread. The amount of Colby Jack in this bread is perfect. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which popular electronics company originally sold noodles? If you guessed Samsung, you’re correct. The original Samsung Trading Company, founded in the 1930s, specialized in the distribution of groceries and specialty noodles. It wasn’t until the 1960s that they ventured into the world of electronics.

*What popular animal plays the most significant role in the seeding of North American forests? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cole, a Border Collie mix, knows when we’re nearing a familiar place, and shows his happiness. He understands 20+ words and is always ready to do whatever’s asked of him. A great companion, and my friend.” —Keith Peterson

Even though this activity and puzzle book is meant for children, we bet you’ll have fun with it too. All the puzzles are camping-themed. It’s perfect to bring along in the RV to have fun around the campfire or at the picnic table. Inside you’ll find word searches, mazes, scavenger hunts, animal tracks, hidden pictures, word scrambles, hiking logs and much more! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

What happens if you eat aluminum foil?

You sheet metal!

