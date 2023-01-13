Dave Solberg to present seminars at Florida RV SuperShow

Our RV technical expert Dave Solberg will be a busy guy at next week’s Florida RV SuperShow coming Jan. 18-22 to the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. Solberg is familiar to most RVtravel.com readers for his daily advice column about RV maintenance and repair as well as for his “RV Handbook”, an essential guide he authored about maintaining and repairing a recreational vehicle. He is also a popular speaker at RV shows around the country.

At the Tampa show, Solberg will conduct a seminar each day at 1 p.m. (EST), titled “Tips For Choosing The Right RV For You.” The one-hour program, sponsored in part by Coach-Net.com, is aimed at new and aspiring RVers to help them navigate the basics of RV ownership and to learn how to use their recreational vehicle for safe and enjoyable adventures. Solberg will appear at the Coach-Net.com booth after each seminar to answer questions.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, he will appear at Lippert Scouts booth in Building A, where he will discuss Traveling with Pets, one of his consistently most popular seminar topics. Later, at 3 p.m., he will co-host a live special edition of his weekly Talkin’ RV Tech webcast from the Lippert Scouts booth, where he and Dustin Simpson of California RV Specialists and Lippert technicians will answer viewer questions about RV repair and maintenance. Simpson will appear remotely from his RV service and retail facility in Lodi, California. The program will appear live and later in archives on the RV Travel YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/rvtravel) and other YouTube channels and Facebook groups.

The Florida RV SuperShow is billed as one of the largest annual RV shows in North America. A crowd of 80,000 is expected for this year’s event. The show begins each day at 9 a.m. For information, visit https://www.frvta.org.