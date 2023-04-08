RVers find roof bubbles on new RV. ‘Normal,‘ says RV dealer. RVtravel to the rescue

We often hear from RVtravel.com readers who are having issues with RV dealers and manufacturers—consumer issues where we can sometimes help. This may be an instance where just a little “nudge” helped out Gregg and Cathy P. Their brand-new travel trailer came equipped with an “option” they’d never ordered: strange bubbles in the roof. When the dealer was called on it, he tried to excuse it by saying that “Some roof bubbles are normal.” That didn’t set well with Gregg and Cathy, and they reached out to us.

“Looked the unit over carefully”

Gregg and Cathy scrimped and saved to get a new RV for traveling in their Golden Years. They found a 2023 Apex Nano, a Forest River product, at RV Specialist in Goshen, Illinois. “Being aware of the junk that is being put out,” they recall, “we looked the unit over carefully before driving away.” But if you’ve ever shopped for an RV on a dealer lot, one place you’ll probably NEVER get to inspect is the rooftop. “Too dangerous!” is the common excuse. “Our insurance won’t allow you up there—too much liability!” We’ve heard the same arguments on dealer lots before.

Roof bubbles galore!

Result? Sometime after the couple got their new rig home, they had a chance to get a close look at the roof. Instead of the old-standby EPDM rubber roof, Apex used a relatively new product for the roof. It’s called Crossflex, and it’s a synthetic membrane system made by Dicor. It’s been used by RV manufacturers for about the last five years. Gregg and Cathy were most dismayed when they found “air bubbles all over the entire roof.” You can see from the photos they provided, these aren’t just little bubbles, nor just a few. On one side of the rig, they say they found an air pocket at least the length of the rig’s awning.

With a one-year factory warranty on the unit, the couple contacted the dealer, RV Specialist. They sent photos and videos, asking for help. The dealer responded, telling the couple that some roof bubbles are normal, but suggested the couple should drop the rig off for an inspection. When Gregg and Cathy e-mailed the dealer, requesting an appointment, they never heard back.

Forest River’s roof bubbles response

Worried the roof bubbles might create problems after the one-year warranty had expired, the couple reached out to Forest River’s customer service folks. They got an e-mail back from Debra O’Rourke, the customer service representative for the Apex line. O’Rourke told Gregg and Cathy that she’d spoken with a representative from Dicor and that, “They are stating that it looks to be a seam that has shifted and is very common.” Very common? Since when do seams shift, and since when are roof bubbles “common”? O’Rourke added that the Dicor rep advised that replacing the roof membrane wouldn’t be a good idea, as the construction methods used by Forest River on this unit included vacuum bonding the inner ceiling, the roof framing, and the roof itself together as one unit. She added, “It would be more harm than good.”

A nudge to Dicor

Most RVers would probably agree that the best place for bubbles is either in the bathtub, or in champagne. Nobody wants a bubbly roof, and so Gregg and Cathy wrote to us. We researched what we could about the new roofing product, and to see if other RVers had similar issues. We found a handful of RVers who reported bubbles in their Dicor Crossflex membrane, but nobody provided any answers to why this might happen, or what to do. Finally, we reached out to Dicor on a Wednesday, explaining in an e-mail that we had a reader with an issue with their roof. We heard nothing back that day.

The next day, however, on Thursday, we got a snappy e-mail from Gregg and Cathy. They told us they’d just heard from Dicor, and that Forest River offered to give them a “five-year, full-roof warranty including labor and materials.” They accepted the offer, and we’ll see if roof bubbles turn treacherous. Later in the morning, Dicor reached out to us.

We didn’t need to cover much background with the Dicor representative. He was already familiar with the case, and was, in fact, the rep that had contacted Gregg and Cathy. The representative was quite pleasant, and perhaps unusually forthcoming about the situation. He was quick to point out that in the five-year history of the Crossflex system on RVs, the company had never experienced any claims for a “blow off or leak” with the new system. He said that in the company’s view, Crossflex was the “strongest on the market,” despite its thin composition.

What happened here, anyway?

We wanted to know, just how “common” are roof bubbles with the Crossflex system? The Dicor man walked us through the process of installing a Crossflex system. That includes laying down an appropriate adhesive on the roof substrate—typically luan. The roofing is then supposed to be stretched, and squeegees are used “north to south, and east to west” to ensure all air bubbles are removed. If the installation instructions aren’t followed exactly, then air will be left between the substrate and the roofing—causing air bubbles. And just how many air bubbles are OK with Dicor? “Any air bubble,” the rep told us, “is not acceptable.” He went on to lament that while Dicor does have an “auditor” system to keep an eye on RV manufacturers installing their product, “You can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Evidently, Dicor’s auditor wasn’t in the Forest River plant when Gregg and Cathy’s Apex got the shoddy squeegee play. Just how the product will wear in the real world of heat and cold, wind and weather, remains to be seen. If their roof bubbles go ballistic, we’ll hope they do so in the next five years—while that warranty is still in effect.

Lessons for all of us

We’d like to think that the nudge, in the form of RVtravel.com’s contact with Dicor, may have helped Gregg and Cathy get the resolution they were looking for. If nothing else, it’s a good reminder for all RVers. Regular inspection of your RV roof is critical. If water leaks into your RV, serious and expensive damage is the likely result. If you’ve purchased an RV with roof bubbles, don’t let it rest.

