Lightweight Winnebago Hike 100 FLX tiny toy hauler

Winnebago’s Hike 100 FLX tiny toy hauler packs a whole lot into a tiny, lightweight package. This is a great small RV for active RVers like bikers, hikers, kayakers, etc.

Join the team from We’re the Russos in the video below to take a full interior and exterior tour of this small toy hauler travel trailer.

Full disclosure, the video is sponsored by Truma, which makes sense as Winnebago uses top-of-the-line Truma products in this trailer.

One of the unique features of this rig that really caught my eye was its metal exo-skeleton that allows you to hang and mount various accessories from it.

Look at everything they packed into the tiny Winnebago Hike!

Gross weight rating of 4,200 lbs.

Just under 16’ length

10 feet tall

Fully walkable roof

Independent suspension for off-road adventures

Outside storage gearbox

Outdoor shower

Rooftop 200-watt solar panel

Wired for an optional portable solar panel

Electric jack stands

30-amp electrical plug

Double back barn-style doors that open onto a small garage area to haul your toys. The doors feature a gear rack on one and a small folding table on the other

2-inch accessory receiver

Dometic awning and extra batwing awning

External propane hookup and a flip-down gearbox perfect for use as an outdoor kitchen

Portable induction stovetop

Pullout extra kitchen counter space

A small sink

Fridge and small freezer

Double bed that raises and lowers over the garage area

Two large bench sofas that can convert to a large bed or fold up and out of the way when hauling gear

Truma VarioHeat propane heater

Truma AquaGo tankless water heater

Truma Aventa air conditioner that is able to run off the battery system!

320-watt lithium-ion battery with a 3,000-watt pure sine inverter that will not only power the AC but will also power the two 120 outlets inside

USB chargers

Decent amount of closets and storage

Wet bath with a water recycling system

31-gallon fresh water tank

25-gallon gray water tank

Cassette toilet

Watch the video below for the full tour and more details. Visit Winnebago’s website to learn more or get a quote.

