Lightweight Winnebago Hike 100 FLX tiny toy hauler

Winnebago’s Hike 100 FLX tiny toy hauler packs a whole lot into a tiny, lightweight package. This is a great small RV for active RVers like bikers, hikers, kayakers, etc.
Join the team from We’re the Russos in the video below to take a full interior and exterior tour of this small toy hauler travel trailer.
Full disclosure, the video is sponsored by Truma, which makes sense as Winnebago uses top-of-the-line Truma products in this trailer.
One of the unique features of this rig that really caught my eye was its metal exo-skeleton that allows you to hang and mount various accessories from it.
Look at everything they packed into the tiny Winnebago Hike!
- Gross weight rating of 4,200 lbs.
- Just under 16’ length
- 10 feet tall
- Fully walkable roof
- Independent suspension for off-road adventures
- Outside storage gearbox
- Outdoor shower
- Rooftop 200-watt solar panel
- Wired for an optional portable solar panel
- Electric jack stands
- 30-amp electrical plug
- Double back barn-style doors that open onto a small garage area to haul your toys. The doors feature a gear rack on one and a small folding table on the other
- 2-inch accessory receiver
- Dometic awning and extra batwing awning
- External propane hookup and a flip-down gearbox perfect for use as an outdoor kitchen
- Portable induction stovetop
- Pullout extra kitchen counter space
- A small sink
- Fridge and small freezer
- Double bed that raises and lowers over the garage area
- Two large bench sofas that can convert to a large bed or fold up and out of the way when hauling gear
- Truma VarioHeat propane heater
- Truma AquaGo tankless water heater
- Truma Aventa air conditioner that is able to run off the battery system!
- 320-watt lithium-ion battery with a 3,000-watt pure sine inverter that will not only power the AC but will also power the two 120 outlets inside
- USB chargers
- Decent amount of closets and storage
- Wet bath with a water recycling system
- 31-gallon fresh water tank
- 25-gallon gray water tank
- Cassette toilet
Watch the video below for the full tour and more details. Visit Winnebago’s website to learn more or get a quote.
##RVT1099b