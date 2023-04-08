Friday, April 7, 2023

Lightweight Winnebago Hike 100 FLX tiny toy hauler

By Cheri Sicard
Lightweight Winnebago Hike 100 FLX Tiny Toy Hauler

Winnebago’s Hike 100 FLX tiny toy hauler packs a whole lot into a tiny, lightweight package. This is a great small RV for active RVers like bikers, hikers, kayakers, etc.

Join the team from We’re the Russos in the video below to take a full interior and exterior tour of this small toy hauler travel trailer.

Full disclosure, the video is sponsored by Truma, which makes sense as Winnebago uses top-of-the-line Truma products in this trailer.

One of the unique features of this rig that really caught my eye was its metal exo-skeleton that allows you to hang and mount various accessories from it.

Look at everything they packed into the tiny Winnebago Hike!

  • Gross weight rating of 4,200 lbs.
  • Just under 16’ length
  • 10 feet tall
  • Fully walkable roof
  • Independent suspension for off-road adventures
  • Outside storage gearbox
  • Outdoor shower
  • Rooftop 200-watt solar panel
  • Wired for an optional portable solar panel
  • Electric jack stands
  • 30-amp electrical plug
  • Double back barn-style doors that open onto a small garage area to haul your toys. The doors feature a gear rack on one and a small folding table on the other
  • 2-inch accessory receiver
  • Dometic awning and extra batwing awning
  • External propane hookup and a flip-down gearbox perfect for use as an outdoor kitchen
  • Portable induction stovetop
  • Pullout extra kitchen counter space
  • A small sink
  • Fridge and small freezer
  • Double bed that raises and lowers over the garage area
  • Two large bench sofas that can convert to a large bed or fold up and out of the way when hauling gear
  • Truma VarioHeat propane heater
  • Truma AquaGo tankless water heater
  • Truma Aventa air conditioner that is able to run off the battery system!
  • 320-watt lithium-ion battery with a 3,000-watt pure sine inverter that will not only power the AC but will also power the two 120 outlets inside
  • USB chargers
  • Decent amount of closets and storage
  • Wet bath with a water recycling system
  • 31-gallon fresh water tank
  • 25-gallon gray water tank
  • Cassette toilet

Watch the video below for the full tour and more details. Visit Winnebago’s website to learn more or get a quote.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
