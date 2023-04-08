Harvest Hosts gets some low-priced competition

Harvest Hosts, the popular membership organization that offers RVers a place to stay overnight for free at more than 4,800 wineries, farms, tourist attractions and even golf courses, is getting some competition.

RVOvernights.com has debuted, offering similar benefits to Harvest Hosts, but at $29.99 a year compared to the basic Harvest Hosts plan at $99.

In a news release, RVOvernights.com says it will partner with ”small businesses, including wineries, breweries, farms, and more, to give RVers the opportunity to find unique places to park for the night. Rather than boondocking in busy parking lots of big corporate retail locations, RVOvernights.com members can stay with a local small business that has signed up as a host on the RVOvernights.com platform.”

RVers who become members of RVOvernights.com submit a request to stay overnight with a specific host, and each host has the opportunity to approve or deny the request based on availability. Hosts can set their rules and stay limits.

RVOvernights.com claims it “offers a novel opportunity for small businesses to welcome new customers. All the host needs to offer is a place to park and the hospitality to ensure a positive customer experience.”

Businesses that host overnight stays pay no fee to participate.