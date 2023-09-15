Death Valley National Park expected to reopen October 15

Caltrans and the National Park Service (NPS) have announced that parts of State Route 190 (CA-190) and Death Valley National Park are tentatively scheduled to reopen on October 15. The only access into the park will be from the west via Lone Pine, California along U.S. 395.

This reopening date depends on several factors, including future weather events and the availability of materials to repair the road. When this section of highway reopens, drivers should anticipate 24-hour traffic control points where repair work will be ongoing.

The national park and state highway have been fully closed since August 20, due to extensive flash flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. Death Valley received more than a year’s worth of rain in a single day. Flash floods undercut pavement and left collapsed roads parkwide.

Lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and at the Furnace Creek Oasis. Some NPS campgrounds will open at the same time.

The park’s eastern entrances will remain closed on October 15. Some hiking trailheads will be available, but most secondary roads in the park will still be closed.

##RVT1122b