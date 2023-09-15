RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 15, 2023

Issue 2210

Today’s thought

“Time is the coin of your life. You spend it. Do not allow others to spend it for you.” ―Carl Sandburg

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Linguine Day!

On this day in history: 1968 – The Soviet Zond (Russian for “Probe”) 5 spaceship is launched, becoming the first spacecraft to fly around the Moon, the first Moon mission to include animals, and the first to return safely to Earth.

Tip of the Day

12 ways to support your favorite campground

By Gail Marsh

Do you have a favorite campground? Maybe it’s a state or national park. Or maybe it’s an RV park close to home that your family visits as often as possible. No matter what kind of campground (government-owned, franchised camp, church camp, or privately-owned) you can make a positive difference. You can help ensure that your favorite park will survive to be appreciated years from now. Here are 12 ways you can support your favorite campground.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Schwintek slide room woes continue: Damaging RV’s vinyl flooring!

Hi, Dave,

We have opposing Schwintek slides in our living room. We enjoy the space and the open feeling provided when expanded. Earlier this year we noticed that the flooring was bubbling up a little bit in front of each opposing sofa bed. Now that we’ve been on the road more, the flooring has migrated much more. I’m still waiting to hear from the manufacturer about how the flooring is attached to the plywood below. I need to fix this, but I’m unsure how to start. I feel like i need to remove the sofas and wood fascia to roll and glue or staple down. Any insight would be appreciated. Cheers. —Mark, 2022 Grand Design Solitude 380FL

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Inspecting a worn out RV rack and pinion slide out system

Welcome to In the RV shop with Dustin. Today, I want to talk about what you don’t see on your RV rack and pinion slide out system. How often do we miss everything underneath the slide out unit? For the most part, these areas are hidden between the frame and you are unable to visually inspect them.

New Facebook group: RVing New England.

Join and help get the group rolling. . .

Video of the day

Avoiding RV money pits: The saga of the 2018 Thor Ace 30.3

By Cheri Sicard

The video below from Pierre and Laurel, the team at Blue Ox on the Run, is a cautionary tale about avoiding RV money pits. If you are shopping for an RV it’s a good one to watch. In it, they show a terrific example of a 2018 Thor Ace 30.3 motorhome that looked amazing at first glance, but that held some dark secrets that will plunge any potential buyer into an expensive nightmare of repairs.

By all initial outward appearances, this motorhome was a terrific find. But when RV shopping you would be well-advised to keep in mind that things are often not what they seem, and this is a graphic case in point.

These easy-care plants will help purify the air in your RV

By Dale Wade

Certain pollutants may be released inside your RV. If you have the room, you can minimize the presence of these with a good air purifier; but if you don’t have the room, there’s another pleasing method to help minimize toxic pollutants in your RV: indoor plants. You need several varieties for maximum impact, but a few can do good as well. Learn about some of them here.

Reader poll

How important to you is listening to music?

Protect your RV parts from rust and corrosion

T-9 is the RV technician’s choice for attacking corrosion, loosening rusty parts & flushing out old lubricants. It permeates metal crevices & seeps deep inside assembled components to leave a durable protective coating, lubricating without dismantling equipment. It won’t wash off in rain or mud. T-9 will not harm paint, plastic, rubber, fiberglass or vinyl. It can be used on engines, wiring, belts & is safe on electronics. Boeshield T-9 was developed by Boeing for lubrication and protection of aircraft components. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Reducing condensation

If you RV in a high-humidity environment, condensation can be a real pain. Here are a few tricks to try to help you dry up the inside of the RV. When cooking on the stove top, keep a lid on your pot as much as possible so less steam escapes. Use the microwave when you can. Run the range hood when cooking, and open roof vents, too. Keep the roof vents cracked a smidge at all times, allowing for escape of humid air. Open a window for a few minutes a couple of times a day to cycle in fresh air. A light layer of kitty litter in pans will also help absorb moisture, although a mechanical dehumidifier will work much better.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The ultimate Route 66 road trip

Get your kicks ready and get on down to Route 66! This guide is a good place to start.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Betcha never thought you could fit one of these in your RV, did you? This is pretty neat, we must admit. Get ready to jam out!

Recipe of the Day

Slammin Pork Fried Rice

by Georgane Vann from Clifton, TX

This really is slammin’ fried rice. Each bite is filled with distinct flavors from the assortment of ingredients. We love how the peas give it a pop of sweetness in contrast to the spicy and robustness of the sauce. This makes a wonderful meal or a side dish. Delish!

Trivia

We haven’t tried this, so take this bit of trivia with a grain of salt. Rumor has it that if you empty a can of Coca-Cola into your washing machine along with your usual detergent, it will lift all stains (including those from grease and even blood!) from your clothes. Anyone brave enough to try it?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella (Maltese) will be 14 years old in September. She was diagnosed with cancer almost three years ago and the oncologist gave us 6 months. We have been blessed to have her this long. Bella is such a little love. She now has Cushing’s disease as of early August. Please pray for her. She loves camping and her camping chair.” —Carl Patterson

Leave here with a laugh

