Friday, September 15, 2023

Yellowstone crowds up 45 percent this August over year before

By Chuck Woodbury
Yellowstone National Park
Visitors walking on the boardwalks at Mammoth Hot Springs. NPS photo

If you visited Yellowstone National Park recently and thought it was crowded, well … it was. The park hosted 846,389 recreation visits in August, a 45% increase from August 2022 (582,211 recreational visits) and a 3% increase from August 2019 (820,006 recreational visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 3,313,244 recreation visits, up 36% from 2022 (2,437,607 recreation visits), and up 6% from 2019 (3,114,697 recreation visits). Visits were down slightly from 2021 when they were 3,590,609.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend  for  recreation visits over the last several years (through August):
• 2023 – 3,313,244
• 2022 – 2,437,607 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)
• 2021 – 3,590,609
• 2020 – 2,556,528 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)
• 2019 – 3,114,697
• 2018 – 3,136,241

I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
