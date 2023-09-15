Yellowstone crowds up 45 percent this August over year before

If you visited Yellowstone National Park recently and thought it was crowded, well … it was. The park hosted 846,389 recreation visits in August, a 45% increase from August 2022 (582,211 recreational visits) and a 3% increase from August 2019 (820,006 recreational visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 3,313,244 recreation visits, up 36% from 2022 (2,437,607 recreation visits), and up 6% from 2019 (3,114,697 recreation visits). Visits were down slightly from 2021 when they were 3,590,609.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through August):

• 2023 – 3,313,244

• 2022 – 2,437,607 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

• 2021 – 3,590,609

• 2020 – 2,556,528 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

• 2019 – 3,114,697

• 2018 – 3,136,241

