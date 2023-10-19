Will ‘decision fatigue’ stop your RV adventure? Don’t let it!

Just what is “decision fatigue” and how might it stop your RV adventure? Let’s find out!

Not a new phenomenon

I was surprised to learn that decision fatigue is a psychological term that’s been in use since 2011—and there’s a very good chance this phenomenon occurred well before a name was even assigned to it. So, what is it?

Psychologists define the term “decision fatigue” as a phenomenon rather than a diagnosable medical condition. Decision fatigue can happen when the more decisions a person makes over the course of a day, the more physically, mentally and emotionally depleted they become. In simple terms, you feel worn out because you’ve had to make so many decisions. Not only will decision fatigue physically, emotionally, and mentally tire you, the quality of your decisions may deteriorate, as well.

How RVing can trigger decision fatigue

Route planning: RV travel often requires meticulous planning. Deciding on routes, overnight stops, and destinations can be mentally taxing. The constant need to make decisions about which roads to take, where to park for the night, and what attractions to visit can lead to decision fatigue over time.

Meal planning: Cooking in an RV can be an enjoyable part of the adventure, but it also involves making daily meal choices. From grocery shopping to preparing meals with limited space and resources, the decisions can pile up, leaving you drained.

Campsite selection: Choosing the perfect campsite is part of the RV experience. With several options available (e.g., boondocking, local/state/national parks, RV resorts, Cracker Barrel, etc.), selecting the right spot with the amenities you want can seem overwhelming. Decision fatigue can set in, making the process much less enjoyable.

Activity planning: RV travel often involves exploring new areas and engaging in various activities. Trying to decide what to do each day can become exhausting, especially if you feel compelled to make the most of every moment.

Consequences of decision fatigue in RVing

Reduced enjoyment: Decision fatigue can diminish your overall RV travel experience. What should be a relaxing adventure may start to feel more like a chore.

Safety concerns: Fatigue can impair your judgment and reaction time, potentially compromising safety while driving an RV. Making rash decisions when tired or feeling overwhelmed can even cause accidents.

Relationship strain: The stress of constant decision-making can strain relationships, as disagreements about plans and choices may become more frequent.

Overcoming decision fatigue

Be flexible: While planning is essential, allow for flexibility in your RV journey. Avoid overloading your schedule with activities and leave room for spontaneous adventures.

Prioritize decisions: Focus your mental energy on critical decisions and simplify less important ones. For instance, use meal planning apps or premade meal kits to streamline food choices.

Delegate decision-making: If you’re traveling with others, distribute decision-making responsibilities. Share the planning process and take turns choosing activities and destinations.

Use technology: Leverage technology to help you make decisions. For example, GPS navigation apps can help with route planning and campground review websites can assist in selecting campsites.

Take regular breaks: Incorporate breaks into your travel routine to recharge your mental faculties. Short walks or simply taking a moment to really breathe can be refreshing.

Limit options: Simplify your choices by narrowing down options. For example, choose a limited number of potential campsites in advance to reduce decision fatigue during the trip. If you’re planning well in advance, limit your campground options to two or three so that you can more easily make choices.

Understand and combat decision fatigue

RVing can mean adventure, freedom, and unforgettable experiences. However, decision fatigue can cast a shadow on these joys if it’s not recognized and managed. By understanding the sources of decision fatigue and implementing strategies to combat it, you can ensure that your RV journey remains an enjoyable and stress-free adventure.

Have you or your travel buddy ever experienced decision fatigue while RVing? Tell me about it in the comments below.

