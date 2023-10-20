RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 20, 2023

Issue 2235

Tip of the Day

Will “decision fatigue” stop your RV adventure? Don’t let it!

By Gail Marsh

Just what is “decision fatigue” and how might it stop your RV adventure? Let’s find out!

I was surprised to learn that decision fatigue is a psychological term that’s been in use since 2011—and there’s a very good chance this phenomenon occurred well before a name was even assigned to it. So, what is it?

Psychologists define the term “decision fatigue” as a phenomenon rather than a diagnosable medical condition. Decision fatigue can happen when the more decisions a person makes over a day, the more physically, mentally and emotionally depleted they become. In simple terms, you feel worn out because you’ve had to make so many decisions. Not only will decision fatigue physically, emotionally, and mentally tire you, the quality of your decisions may deteriorate, as well.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My on-demand water heater has no bypass or drain. Can I use RV antifreeze in it?

Dear Dave,

I have an Intertek tankless water heater on my 5th wheel camper. We live in the Midwest and have very cold winters. There is no place to drain what little water is in it and no bypass valve either. Is it all right to run RV antifreeze through it? —Dave, 2023 Keystone Cougar 23MLE

Read Dave's answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Check your exterior RV refrigerator vent door latch

By Dustin Simpson

Join me on the California RV Specialists lot where I noticed a refrigerator vent door latch was broken on one of the RVs currently on our repair lot. In the video below, I show you this very easy repair!

Click here

Video of the day

RV Grilling: How to save more than $80 on ribeye steaks

By Cheri Sicard

There’s nothing like a great steak. And if you are an RVer, there’s nothing like a great steak RV dinner or party whether you cook those steaks over an open flame, or use your cast iron skillet, but good steaks have gotten mighty pricey. In the video below, the Butcher Wizard on YouTube shows you how to save $80 or more on ribeye steaks. The secret?

Click here to watch and find out

Visiting the Airstream Heritage Center and taking the Airstream factory tour

Airstream trailers are known the world over for their high quality and sleek designs. But did you know that every Airstream anywhere in the world is made in a small town in Ohio? It’s true. Jackson Center, Ohio, population 1,500, is the home base, or the “Mothership” as the folks at Airstream like to call it, for all Airstream production. Learn all about Airstreams, the Heritage Center, the factory, and some Airstream oddities here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you bite your nails?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Bring your bedroom slide-out in at night

Here’s a double-header sleeping solution for folks with bedroom slide-outs. Bill and Wanda K. tell us they roll their slide-out in at night (when necessary) to reduce traffic noise – and if the weather is exceptionally cold. Either way, it dampens the noise factor and reduces the need for heat. Thanks, folks!

Website of the day

How to Make Cocktails While Camping

If you’re not already a camping mixologist, check out this great guide on how to make cocktails while you camp. At the bottom are some delicious-sounding cocktail recipes!

Recipe of the Day

Breakfast Pizza

by Bonnie Roberts from Lewiston, ID

This pizza has all the favorite breakfast fixings on a pizza. The crust is loaded with sausage, bacon, and hash browns. Then, it’s topped with eggs and cheese. Once baked, it’s perfection. Great for breakfast or brunch. This breakfast pizza will be a hit in your house.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our little land shark, Belvedere (Mini Labradoodle), loves to go camping! He will sit for hours and watch the squirrels. As you can tell in the photo. Lol.” —Terry Graham

Leave here with a laugh

