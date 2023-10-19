RV Grilling: How to save more than $80 on ribeye steaks

By Cheri Sicard

There’s nothing like a great steak. And if you are an RVer, there’s nothing like a great steak RV dinner or party whether you cook those steaks over an open flame, or use your cast iron skillet, but good steaks have gotten mighty pricey. In the video below, the Butcher Wizard on YouTube shows you how to save $80 or more on ribeye steaks. The secret? Cut your own.

Even in a relatively small RV freezer, you can still hold a number of individually wrapped cut steaks, but you will save a bundle by doing the cutting yourself.

How much can you save by simply slicing your own steaks? Our host went to Costco and bought a whole ribeye roast for $10 a pound. Ribeye steaks in the grocery store were $16 a pound. (Side note: I have been seeing quality ribeye steaks in grocery stores lately in the $24 a pound range, but have not yet priced the whole cut.)

You also have options when cutting your own steaks, such as thin ones for sandwiches or breakfasts, and thick ones for a hearty dinner. You can even cut part of it into a rib roast.

What do you need to cut ribeye steaks?

Not a lot. You will need a cutting board and a sharp knife. Our host uses a long knife known as a breaking knife. With it, he slices through the meat like it’s soft butter.

Rather than describe the technique of how to cut the large piece of meat into steaks, it’s better to watch the video and see the master in action. No worries, though. It isn’t difficult and you will be well-rewarded with the best steaks at the best possible prices.

