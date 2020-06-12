Design flaw allows squirrel family easy access into RVer’s roof space

By Rod Somppi

We own a 2016 KZ Spree trailer which we have thoroughly enjoyed since we purchased it. Until this year, we have had no problems with the unit.

However, on our first outing this spring, we discovered that we had a guest or guests in the roof, that is in the space between the outside and inside surfaces of the roof where there is insulation, wiring, duct work, etc. We guessed it was either mice or squirrels, and it did make for some interrupted sleep.

While still camping, I searched to find any possible access point, and I found two such places where a rodent could easily get in up under the fiberglass cap on the front of the trailer.

On either side of the back of the cap at the bottom where it meets the steel cross member, there is a triangular opening. I tried baiting the critters by stuffing some crackers with peanut butter into one of the triangular access points – it was gobbled up the next time I checked. There was little else I could think of to do while still camping besides verifying the access points.

When we returned home, I tried placing a mouse trap at the access point to no avail. I then placed a larger squirrel trap at the access point shown in the photo. The next morning I had captured a nursing female squirrel who undoubtedly had left behind a very young family. There is no way I can think of to gain access to the space in the roof to remove what remains so there they will remain there for the life of the trailer.

In addition to the two access points that are large enough for squirrels to enter behind the fiberglass cap, the entire bottom of the cap (all 8 feet) when viewed from the front and underneath leaves a gap (see Pic 5) to the steel cross member through which I am sure mice could crawl.

I was totally shocked to find these access points given that the trailer is quite new and comes with a Polar package wherein the complete belly is sheeted in. What a design flaw to leave such access points!

I have now covered over both the gap at the front and the two squirrel access holes so I am anticipating future guests in our trailer will be only of the “invited” variety.

RVtravel.com reader Rod Somppi lives in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Do you have a story to tell? Submit it here.