RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 12, 2020

Issue 1361

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Everybody has a secret world inside of them. I mean everybody. All of the people in the whole world, I mean everybody — no matter how dull and boring they are on the outside. Inside them they’ve all got unimaginable, magnificent, wonderful, stupid, amazing worlds… Not just one world. Hundreds of them. Thousands, maybe.” ― Neil Gaiman

• Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Red Rose Day!

• On this day in history in 1942: Anne Frank receives a diary for her 13th birthday.

Tip of the Day

Make the most of your stay in full-service campgrounds

By Dave Helgeson

There’s much debate about staying in full-service campgrounds versus no-cost locations like Walmart, Flying J, etc. Often, RVers en route to a final destination just want a safe place to stay for the night and don’t want to pay for services they won’t use.

Many RVers come off the road late in the day, and with early checkout times don’t have the opportunity to use all of the amenities provided. Others think checkouts should be later in the day, giving them more time to use the services offered.

My wife and I have found a happy medium. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

New Facebook Group

RV Travel Tips. From the editors of RVtravel.com. Share information with other RVers about great places to visit with an RV.

“Camping” at the dump station

Here in a self-admittedly “cheeky” report by Wolfe Rose is a humorous recount of his recent “campout” at a dump station, and his not-too-subtle observations of those who went before him in line. Also, he explains point-by-point how he handles dumping his RV’s tanks in a very efficient and hygienic manner (four minutes start-to-finish). Be entertained while you learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RVers should know about these emergency weather services

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

SECRET PHRASE: Mr. Smith liked grits and prunes a lot.

Need a place to store your RV or belongings?

Rent available space on private property near you at Neighbor.com. Save money over commercial facilities. It’s like the Airbnb of storage. Learn more

Reader poll

Do you enjoy driving?

Steer over here and tell us.

Watch out! A new Facebook scam contest offers the winner a free luxury motorhome. Don’t fall for it! Read about it here.

Quick Tip

Secure the water heater door

“While taking a walk with Josie the Beagle recently, I found a metal water heater door which fell off some RV driving along. I thought about a tip: Take a small, metal key ring loop and thread it though the plastic closure which secures that door in place. This will prevent it from coming off if you hit a bump.” Thanks to Dennis N.!

Fireproof bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables in case of a fire. It’s made with two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material, making it 100% fireproof. It can stand up to fire and heat up to 1000 ℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables will not be harmed. Learn more or order.

Random RV thought

One good thing about owning an RV? Cleaning! “Honey, will you clean the house today?” Sure!” And five minutes later, you’re done! Six minutes, if you have to vacuum.

Website of the day

Tips for romantic RV vacations

Thinking of hitting the road with your new special someone? Check out these 11 tips on how to make your RV vacation romantic.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Endorsed by Roger Marble of RVtireSafety.net!

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn off the gauge, don’t worry, it will automatically shut off. And all this for about $12! Learn more or order.

Trivia

Beavers have transparent eyelids so they are able to see underwater. How neat is that?

*Mount Rushmore cost just under $1 million to build and erect. What would that cost be if it were built today?

A.) $10 million

B.) $17 million

C.) $30 million

The answer is in yesterday’s issue.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“These two are our traveling companions. They are siblings and rescues whose names are Spike Lee (male, darker color) and Gracie Slick (female, in foreground) sitting on Dad’s lap. We rescued Spike at 4 months. Gracie was in the same kennel with him, but went to a different family. We often wondered what happened to her. Happily, we found her at the same shelter 3 years later and knew it was meant to be. We learned that she was rescued twice and returned twice. As a result, it’s been a long road to help her relieve her separation anxiety, but she’s made great progress.

We believe they are hound/Jack Russell mix and as such are very active and boisterous. When we pull into a campground or a rest area, people know we’re there. (LOL). Wherever we go, we Google the area to see if it has a dog park. Spike loves to play ball and Gracie loves to play with the other fur babies. — Mark and Margaret Dinkel

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh Another Thought for the Day

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Travel • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

SUPPORT QUALITY RV JOURNALISM

RVtravel.com, and the 400 newsletters about RVing we publish every year, would not be possible without the financial support of our voluntary subscribers, our members. Now, in the most challenging time of our lifetimes, your help is needed more than ever for us to be your #1 source of news, information and advice about RVing. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Learn more or donate. Help us be the best we can be. Thank you!

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com