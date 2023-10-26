Friday, October 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Developer wants to turn prison yard into an RV park

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0

Got an old prison you don’t know what to do with? That’s the story in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the city may be the “Gateway to the West,” until 2017 it was home to the State Correctional Institution Pittsburgh. That old prison, built in 1826, was an entirely different gateway. But since the last of the wardens left the old institution behind, the question has been, what to do with it? An area developer wants to turn the prison yard into an RV park, and a lot of the rest of it into a hotel.

“West Penn Castle”

Tom Tripoli is a retired developer. When he sees the old gray institution, he sees a bright future. His vision is to keep the warden’s house, the original penitentiary and the yard behind it. Turn those buildings into a hotel or a hostel “for those who want to slumber behind bars,” as the local paper puts it. Tripoli calls his vision “The West Penn Castle.”

Out back, Tripoli envisions a 100-site RV park built in the old prison yard. His pitch to local government? The change would “add enviable, important, inner city hospitality services and benefits to Pittsburgh.” He points out that other big cities across the U.S. actually have RV parks inside city limits. “The West Penn Castle has the potential to be converted into a historic hospitality haven that could provide tourists and guests with services currently not available in our city,” Tripoli wrote in his plan proposal.

RV park—or industrial development?

But before RVers could become “inmates,” Tripoli has a major obstacle to overcome. Turn a prison yard into an RV park? City officials think a better idea would be to spend $44 million and knock the whole prison down and prep the land for industrial development. Neighborhood residents, says a report to the city, “voiced strong opposition to retaining any portion of the facility, which left standing would serve as a continuing reminder of its negative emotional legacy and social injustice.”

Despite the strong headwinds, Tom Tripoli isn’t giving up without a fight. He’s asking for support and wants people to write him at savethecastlepgh@gmail.com.

##RVT1128b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Previous article
Basic RV etiquette that isn’t always talked about, but makes all the difference
Next article
World’s largest Lego travel trailer is sight to behold

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE