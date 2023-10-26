Friday, October 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

World’s largest Lego travel trailer is sight to behold

By Chuck Woodbury
0

This is not a little toy, if that’s what you’re thinking. It’s a full-sized travel trailer made of Legos – yes, Legos, the same things that children worldwide use as toys. It’s certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest creation of its kind.

Watch it being built in the short video below.

It was built in Australia, so it’s officially called a caravan, which is the term most of the world outside North America calls a travel trailer.

And it’s not just the shell of an RV that’s made of Legos, but everything inside including the furniture, the kitchen (and all the appliances) and even a double bed. Interestingly, one of the builders of the now-famous recreational vehicle accidentally locked himself inside the workshop where he and his team were assembling the vehicle, and ended up sleeping on the bed – made entirely of Legos, of course! We’ll guess it was not his best night’s sleep!

Watch the Lego trailer being built in less than two minutes in this sped-up video. This is remarkable. We think you might want one of your own!

Want to make your own (tiny) Lego trailer or motorhome? Check these out.

Watch more RVing-related videos here.

##RVT1128

Previous article
Developer wants to turn prison yard into an RV park
Next article
What is the cost of replacing my RV refrigerator?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE