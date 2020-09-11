Digital RVer: It’s easy to make a photo album from your group’s photos

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

Using Google Photos, you can make an album and then invite people to contribute photos and comments to the album. Once they have done so, you will see their name appear in the corner of the photo thumbnail. It’s a great way to collect photos from everyone at an event or on a trip. Then you can even print a photo book of the results.

The only requirement is that they use Google Photos. If someone in your group doesn’t use Google Photos (why not?) they could email their photos to you and you could add them. The image above is a sample. A group of us from a dive club took a trip to Bimini and we all put our best photos into one shared album.

Create an album

One person needs to start the album – they will be the owner. You can just create a regular album by

– selecting a photo or two,

– click the + at the upper right and choose Album (you could also choose “Shared Album” and it will prompt you to share at the end), and

– give the album a name and click the check mark in upper left to finish.

Share the album

Open the album created above and click the Share button. To share with a few people, just choose them from your contact list that displays, or search by entering their email addresses (this must be an email address for a Google account). You have the option to type a message where it says “Say something” then click the send button. To share with a lot of people, choose Create Link, then copy the link and paste it where your audience can see it, like in an email or a Facebook post.

Now the people you shared with can click the link or find the album in their Google Photos Sharing section. They can open the album, join it, and add their own photos. The key is the album option called “Collaboration.” This is on by default, you can see it by opening the album, clicking the 3-dot menu and then Options. This is all covered in chapters 8 & 9 of the Learn Google Photos 2020 book.

Chris Guld’s latest book on Google Photos is available on Amazon:

Printed Book (B&W)

Printed Book Color Edition

Kindle Edition

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

