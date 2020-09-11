Casino RV Camping, September 12, 2020

By Nanci Dixon

We asked readers to send information about their favorite casinos with RV parks or that allow overnight stays in their parking lots. Judging by the sheer number of responses, a lot of RVers casino camp.

Casinos can be the perfect place to stop en route or even as a destination campground. My husband and I casino “camp” on our way north and south and have found that casino rules and opportunities change from casino to casino, so we always call ahead if we want to stay overnight.

TIPS AND TRICKS

Jim O. sums it up: “Some casinos will allow an RVer to park overnight (‘dry parking’) in the parking lot, free. Each casino sets its own ‘maximum length of stay,’ which may be as short as one night or ‘as long as you’re gaming.’ Some casinos provide RV hookups, ranging from a 20-amp outlet up to full hookups in an ‘RV resort,’ and anywhere in between. Sometimes these are free, but generally the fancier, the costlier. Some casinos offer both free parking and parking with hookups. Some have only one or the other. Some casinos that started out offering free parking have then added an RV Park. These casinos may still allow free ‘dry parking’ in the parking lot, or they may require that you rent an RV park space if you want to sleep in your RV. And finally, some casinos will allow an RV to park in the lot, but you cannot sleep in it – you have to rent a room at their hotel. As with so many other things related to Overnight RV Parking, there is no ‘one answer fits all’.”

Mark C. offers some great advice for casino camping: “We have stopped at numerous casinos on our trips, mostly in the East Coast area and usually for a one-night stop on way to our destination. We never have hookups, we just run off battery and sometimes we run the generator. We find all the casinos to be very welcoming. We always check with security when we enter the casino just to double-check that it’s all right where we park. We don’t use slides. We try to park near a parking lot light for added security but we have never had any issues. It’s always been fun and entertaining but I will say we usually spend more than we would have at a campground.

“All parking lots are paved but sometimes finding a level spot for our fridge is challenging but we always find one. We travel in a Winnebago View so we are on the smaller size. These are a few of many that I remember we stayed at: Derby City Gaming, Mardi Gras, Harrah’s Cherokee, Seneca Resorts and Casino, Hollywood Casino, and Isle Casino.”

GETTING SPECIFIC: PLACES TO STAY

Robert S. told us about The Riverside Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada, which allows overnight camping with no hookups but also has a large RV park across the street from the casino.” EDITOR’S NOTE: Most of the casinos in Laughlin allow free overnight stays in RVs, and some RVers stay weeks at a time. There may be 1,000 or more RVs on any given night, maybe far more.

Douglas C. has found some great Michigan casino values: “Kewadin Casinos in Upper Michigan welcome RVers. The casinos in Christmas (just west of Munising) and at Manistique each have about 12 sites with electrical hookups and are free (maximum 3-night stay). The casino in St. Ignace has electric and water and larger sites and charges $15/night. Boondockers are also welcome. We visited all 3 casinos in August 2020.”

Jason W. writes: “The Tulalip Casino just off I-5 north of Seattle in Marysville has a dedicated RV camping area, where free stays of up to 3 nights are allowed (you’ll need to register for the casino’s My Tulalip Card, which will get you $5 in free play credits). There are no hookups, but the area is flat, secure, quiet and right off the Interstate. The vast Seattle Premium Outlets Factory Outlet Mall is a short walk away.”

JUST SAYIN’

Interestingly, staying at this RV park costs more than the casino hotel! Norm W. posted “In Wendover, Nevada, the Nugget Casino has an RV parking area with full hookups. $45/night….no trees, no views….just rock and gravel. But wait! There’s more!…we could have stayed in a room at the casino for just $17/night…..? No thanks….”

TWO EXCELLENT GUIDES TO CAMPING AT CASINOS:

• Casino Camping • American Casino Guide 2020

