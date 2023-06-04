A discussion about loneliness and the solo RVer

By Chuck Woodbury

In my early years of RVing, I spent a lot of time traveling alone. Actually, I spent most of my time alone. All my friends were busy with work and could not just take off and spend weeks or months wandering around America with a drifting journalist. Although I experienced many wonderful times, and met a lot of wonderful people, I was often acutely lonely. I never want to experience that again.

Below, Kathy Belge from the Solo Woman RV Podcast discusses loneliness on the road. Even though she talks mostly about women, I found much of the discussion very familiar. Loneliness, after all, is common to all of us, men and women.

The podcast’s topic is “Will I get lonely as a solo woman traveling alone in my RV or van?” To which Kathy responds “probably.”

“Loneliness can be a part of solo travel,” she explains, “but [it] doesn’t have to be a bad thing. There are things you can learn about yourself by being solo that you won’t be able to learn any other way. On this episode I share some of my thoughts about loneliness and solo travel and I also share some ideas from other solo female travelers about how they cope with loneliness on the road.”

Listen to the podcast below.

##RVT1107