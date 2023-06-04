Saturday, June 3, 2023

A discussion about loneliness and the solo RVer

By Chuck Woodbury
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

In my early years of RVing, I spent a lot of time traveling alone. Actually, I spent most of my time alone. All my friends were busy with work and could not just take off and spend weeks or months wandering around America with a drifting journalist. Although I experienced many wonderful times, and met a lot of wonderful people, I was often acutely lonely. I never want to experience that again.

Below, Kathy Belge from the Solo Woman RV Podcast discusses loneliness on the road. Even though she talks mostly about women, I found much of the discussion very familiar. Loneliness, after all, is common to all of us, men and women.

The podcast’s topic is “Will I get lonely as a solo woman traveling alone in my RV or van?” To which Kathy responds “probably.”

“Loneliness can be a part of solo travel,” she explains, “but [it] doesn’t have to be a bad thing. There are things you can learn about yourself by being solo that you won’t be able to learn any other way. On this episode I share some of my thoughts about loneliness and solo travel and I also share some ideas from other solo female travelers about how they cope with loneliness on the road.”

Listen to the podcast below.

I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
