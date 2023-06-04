RVers discuss homelessness in campgrounds

I first encountered Dixon on a morning walk around the campground. He looked to be in his late forties, but I’m not very adept at guessing ages. Dixon, or Dix, as some campers call him, was smoking his breakfast. He unapologetically acknowledged that every day began and ended with a smoke (cigarettes). I eat chocolate chips in my oatmeal, so who am I to judge?

Dix was outside his trailer—an older, stationary park model—when I first saw him. He was sitting at his site’s picnic table and offered a tentative, though friendly, wave. I didn’t pause for conversation. I simply said, “Good morning,” smiled at Dixon, and continued on my way. I wanted to finish my walk and get back to our RV before the heat and humidity got any worse.

Who is Dixon?

A few evenings later, as folks gathered around the campfire, someone asked about Dixon. I squirmed a bit, not comfortable discussing someone who wasn’t at the campfire to defend himself. I mentioned my unease, but others continued talking.

“Dixon told me that he’s retired from the military,” Jack ventured. “Never married but lives in the campground here full-time. Dix gets his site in return for helping around the campground.”

“Uh, I don’t think so,” Frank disagreed. “He’s squatting. He may be retired military (though I doubt it). That’s not his trailer. The campground owner has been trying to evict him for months.”

Dixon’s dilemma

As the conversation unfolded, two distinct “sides” quickly emerged. Some folks defended Dix, saying that no one in our country should ever be without a roof over their head. Dix deserved compassion and help, instead of criticism and disdain.

Others insisted that Dix, like everyone else, should obey the law. By squatting, Dix was stealing the campground owner’s ability to rent the park model to someone else. How was this situation in any way fair for the CG owner?

Everyone’s dilemma

My husband and I left the campfire before any conclusions were drawn. As we walked back to our RV, we agreed that situations like Dixon’s seemed more common lately. As the economy struggles, it seems that more and more people have trouble making ends meet. Add to that, mental illness, violence, substance abuse, lack of affordable housing, and you’ve got a real mess—even in some campgrounds.

I should note that we have encountered campground owners who do provide housing in exchange for the renter’s help around the CG (mowing grass, picking up litter, cleaning campfire pits, and more).

We left the campground before learning or clarifying anything more about Dixon and the dilemma, so I guess I’ll never know the outcome.

Answers to homelessness in campgrounds?

Are there any answers? I certainly don’t have them. Churches and community groups try to help the homeless and the unfortunate as best they can. Local governments struggle to balance compassion with existing laws, inevitably resulting in unfavorable situations for one party or the other. Where does personal responsibility end and societal assistance begin? Should that question be reversed—or even asked in the first place?

Have you noticed homelessness in campgrounds? Tell us about it in the comments that follow. Please keep your comments polite and civil.

Last time in Around the Campfire: