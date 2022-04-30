An easy, cheap DIY fix for RV mouse infestation

A few weeks ago, Chuck Woodbury wrote an article about an RV he saw for sale at an RV show. If you missed it, check it out here. He couldn’t believe what he saw… This RV was practically begging for a mouse infestation!

Is your RV designed as an invitation to mouse infestation? Here’s a cheap, easy, DIY fix with dollar store placemats and velcro.

Sewer hose mouse runway

Our wet bay is designed with a mouse runway too. The large sewer hose opening inspired the little &^%%# things to crawl up the sewer hose and on in. Did they stop there? No, they gnawed through the insulation and made themselves at home under the bathroom sinks and beyond.

Tried and failed

I have tried several things to temporarily plug the hole—a toilet plunger slit and stuffed around the sewer hose, a piece of cardboard, even a series of desert rocks placed around the hose. That one was a total failure.

Mice are collapsible… right?

Urban myth: Mice are literally collapsible. I believed that for years! Actually, their collarbone doesn’t obstruct getting into small places the way our collarbone does. I have always looked for entrances about dime size, but really they can get into any opening the size of a number 2 pencil. That is about 1/4”! They test the size of a hole with their whiskers and if their head can fit through, their body can too. That is why my methods have failed so miserably.

Finally! Success with a DIY RV mouse infestation trick

I finally found a solution that is working and at least the kit is keeping the mice out of the water bay. It is a constant battle to find where else they can get in…

I bought several dollar store plastic placemats.

Not having a compass anywhere, I used various household items until I found the right size.

I then made a paper template the size of the sewer hose, then fit the paper template snuggly around the sewer hose.

Next, I cut a slit and a hole in the placemat. I checked the size just to make sure it fit.

After that, I cut a flap from the hole cutout and taped it to the placemat.

I applied a velcro closure on the placemat and flap.

I fit this around the hose and put a few extra desert rocks to keep it down.

Finally, I sprayed mouse repellent in the bay for extra security.

I HATE having mice in the motorhome! I know they LOVE popcorn, so I keep three or four pieces next to the counter on the floor. Every day that the popcorn is still there is a good day!

##RVT1050