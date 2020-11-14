Do you work remotely from your RV? More people are doing it!

Some RV manufacturers are refocusing their designs to cater to customers looking for mobile office space. The rise in remote work prompted by the pandemic, combined with cabin fever caused by stay-at-home orders, has led many people to take up a “work from anywhere” lifestyle that they never had considered before.

In an article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, writer Laurie Baratti noted that 42 percent of U.S. workers are now working full time from their homes, and that number will likely continue.

Makers such as Bowlus Road Chief and Leisure Travel Vans, she wrote, are already offering remote work-friendly floor plans, while others have changes in the works. Dean Corrigal of Leisure Travel Vans reported that between 30 and 40 percent of the emails his company is receiving come from customers inquiring specifically about the vans’ mobile office capabilities. “I think it’s a huge growing segment,” he said.

Are you one of these workers who operate from your RV? If so, would you please tell us about your work, and send a photo of your “RV office”? We’ll share your stories with the readers of RVtravel.com and show some of your photos (to provide some inspiration to others!).

Submit your story (250 words maximum, please) and photos below: