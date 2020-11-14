Toyota leads pickup truck status with best five-year depreciation

By James Raia

Four pickup trucks, including two Toyota models, are among the top-10 list of vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation. The results are the findings of iSeeCars.com, the automotive data and vehicle research website.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited tops the list of vehicles with the lowest depreciation, at 30.9 percent over five years. It’s more than 18 percent lower than the national five-year depreciation average.

Toyota scores big on lowest depreciation

Two Toyota models, the Tacoma (32.4 percent) and Tundra (37.0 percent), are second and fifth on the list. The GMC Canyon (41.2 percent) and Nissan Frontier (43.5 percent) are ninth and 10th.

Trucks and truck-based SUVs hold their value the best, while luxury sedans see the most depreciation in the website’s findings. More than 8.2 million car sales were analyzed for the survey.

In addition to the cars with the lowest five-year depreciation, the comprehensive study also includes the lowest- and highest-depreciating cars by price point and vehicle segment:

* Highest- and lowest-depreciating cars less than $25,000, $35,000 and $50,000;

* Highest- and lowest-depreciating SUVs;

* Ranking of pickup trucks;

* Lowest- and highest-depreciating sports cars;

* Lowest- and highest-depreciating hybrid and electric vehicles;

* Lowest- and highest-depreciating car brands.

Here’s the list of the top-10 lowest five-year depreciating vehicles:

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, 30.9 percent

2. Toyota Tacoma, 32.4%

3. Jeep Wrangler, 32.8%

4. Porsche 911, 36.0%

5. Toyota Tundra, 37.0%

6. Toyota 4Runner, 38.5%

7. Subaru WRX, 39.8%

8. Dodge Challenger, 40.6%

9. GMC Canyon, 41.2%

10. Nissan Frontier, 43.5%

The complete depreciation lists are available on iSeeCars.com

RELATED CONTENT

Toyota reigns as most reliable, best buy among used trucks

Toyota recalls 1.5 million vehicles for fuel pump issues

Can you see me now? No. Toyota recalls pickups with dim turn signals

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT974b