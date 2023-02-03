Friday, February 3, 2023

Mini ‘Walmarts’ of rural America expand to 19,000 stores. Poll included

By RV Travel
Dollar General store

Any RVer who has traveled in rural America has likely come across many Dollar General stores, and has probably stopped to buy something on occasion. In many cases, Dollar General is the only convenience-type store within miles.

SEE POLL BELOW

The chain dubbed “America’s General Store” has now reached a milestone that few other U.S. retailers have even come close to: It recently opened its 19,000th store, in Joplin, Mo. In comparison, Walmart operates about 4,700 stores in the United States.

The stores feature low prices on frequently needed items including food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products and much more from America’s most-recognized brands and products, along with private brands.

In November, Dollar General said its plans were to undertake approximately 3,170 U.S. real estate projects in fiscal year 2023 (ending Feb. 2, 2024), including 1,050 new stores, 2,000 remodels, and 120 store relocations. It also plans to open new stores in Mexico, with a goal of operating up to 35 stores there by the end of fiscal 2023.

Dollar General was founded as a wholesale venture in 1939 by J.L. Turner and his son, Cal Turner, Sr. The father and son duo opened the first Dollar General store in 1955, in Springfield, Kentucky.

