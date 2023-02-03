RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 3, 2023

Issue 2050

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” ―Epicurus

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bubble Gum Day! From NationalToday.com: Children’s book author Ruth Spiro came up with the idea of National Bubble Gum Day as a way for kids to raise money for school activities without having to sell anything. Kids can “buy” the usually forbidden privilege of chewing gum in class if they make a donation of 50 cents. (Adults can chew bubble gum today, too, BTW.)

On this day in history: 1690 – The colony of Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: Stretching your basement storage

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It seems like we can never have enough “room” to carry all the stuff we find a use for. With the invention of fifth wheels and tall motorhomes, “basement” storage came into vogue. For some, it was like the luggage storage bays on a Greyhound bus!

But basement storage, being what it is, isn’t always the most usable area for practical storage. Oftentimes, basement storage is just a large, open area, where small objects can mysteriously vanish into their own “black hole.”

Here are a few ideas on how to make your basement storage a bit more useful…

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I add an inverter to power my refrigerator on 120-volt while on the road?

Dear Dave,

We have had our unit for several years, mainly using it for coast-to-coast travel. Our Dometic (N7XR) fridge uses LP gas or generator/shore power for operations. I have wanted to install an inverter to power the unit on the road. The coach has two batteries, as does the chassis. Thor has a schematic/diagram to install an inverter into the main breaker panel. After many calls, and them sending various PDF’s for our unit, I still cannot locate the one needed. This is the only way to bypass the use of LP while on the road safely unless, of course, the fridge is off.

Read the rest of Richard’s question and Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Top 8 dog trainer tips for RVing with dogs

By Cheri Sicard

Endless RVing’s MJ happens to also be a certified professional dog trainer. In the video below she shares her top 8 tips for RVing with dogs.

As a professional dog trainer, MJ works with dogs every day. She frequently sees things going on with dogs at campgrounds that she wishes were different. So she produced this video to help make camping and RV trips better and easier for both dogs and owners. It’s like an RVing with dogs 101 primer.

Click here to watch

Young nomads follow their dreams in homemade RV. What they can teach us

By Nanci Dixon

I recently I brazenly followed what was definitely a homemade RV into a parking lot to talk with the owners, Kyra Campaña and Andrew Morrison. What I at first thought was an armored car-turned-motorhome was actually a 1998 diesel construction truck. Kyra and Andrew were delighted to talk with me and even invited me in to see the inside. What was so very refreshing was to hear their unbridled joy in RVing. They talked excitedly about the places they had been and all the wonderful fellow RVers they had met. Continue reading. (You’re gonna love Kyra and Andrew. Just sayin’. –Diane)

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

What will you have for breakfast today?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Noisy bathroom fan?

Bathroom fan so noisy it drives you nuts? Look for a replacement fan with a 12-volt high capacity computer cooling fan. You may need to modify the mounting a bit to make it stay in the same place, but a little creativity can bring a “silent night.”

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Y’all cowboys and cowgirls are going to love this! We could have used it as our laugh of the day too. It’s funny!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

FBI Kidnappings & Missing Persons

In addition to it being National Bubble Gum Day today, it’s also National Missing Persons Day. We highly recommend you keep an eye on this page. As constantly traveling RVers with our eyes all over the country, we have a good chance of bringing some of these people home.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Pulled Pork Tacos With Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro Pesto

by Danielle Williams from Newport, RI

My goodness, the rub recipe on this pulled pork is a real knock-out! Filled with brown sugar, Adobo seasoning, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, and paprika, it gives the meat an authentic Adobo Mexican flavor. After marinating overnight, the flavors permeate the meat. The pork is pulled and placed into toasted soft corn tortillas. Top with yummy cilantro pesto and delicately pickled red onions and you have got one truly incredible bite in each pulled pork taco.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Panama Canal isn’t the only body of water that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific. At Parting of the Waters, deep in the Wyoming Teton wilderness, you’ll find a stream that splits in two and does, indeed, connect the Atlantic to the Pacific. Read more about it here.

*Where will you find the highest sand dunes in California? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is 9er (yes, named after the SF 49ers), our 11-year-old Goldendoodle. He loves to go camping with us and likes to make sure we’re heading in the right direction. When we pull the motorhome out and start loading stuff, he gets very excited and we have to let him in so he’s sure we don’t leave him behind.” —Curt Rigney

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

“I think men who have a pierced ear are better prepared for marriage. They’ve experienced pain and bought jewelry.” —Rita Rudner

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.