RVing-with-kids rules, and should-be rules, discussed

A recent topic around the campfire began when Stan asked, “Remember back when TV news anchors would announce: ‘It’s ten o’clock. Do you know where your children are?’ Well, I wish RVers with kids would think about that and keep track of their children.”

Corralling the kids

“What do you expect parents to do?” Marie wanted to know. “Kids want to have fun RVing, just like the rest of us.”

Stan insisted, “Kids also need to follow the campground rules, just like the rest of us. They shouldn’t get a pass simply because they are young. Like the family that left this morning? I caught their little boy riding his bike over my sewer hose. That’s unacceptable!”

Talk about rules

If you’re RVing with kids, folks around the campfire agreed that the first step for parents is to make sure their children know the campground rules. Some suggestions included:

Read through the campground rules together as an integral part of setting up your campsite. (No one goes anywhere until the rules have been fully discussed.)

Explain the rationale behind the CG rules. (For example, rules keep everyone safe. Rules help ensure that everyone enjoys their camping experience. Rules help us show respect to others.)

Family rules

You may decide to add your own family rules to the list. Perhaps rules like:

Site boundaries . Set specific CG site boundaries and teach children to respect these boundaries. Show younger campers the perimeter of your RV site. Set up cones or use a garden hose, sticks or rocks to mark your RV’s site boundaries. Explain that children are not to walk, play, ride, or chase through other campsites.

. Set specific CG site boundaries and teach children to respect these boundaries. Show younger campers the perimeter of your RV site. Set up cones or use a garden hose, sticks or rocks to mark your RV’s site boundaries. Explain that children are not to walk, play, ride, or chase through other campsites. Safe movement . Demonstrate how to walk on the CG roadway, facing traffic, and walking on the far-left side to stay safe. Large motorhomes and trucks may not see small children until it’s too late.

. Demonstrate how to walk on the CG roadway, facing traffic, and walking on the far-left side to stay safe. Large motorhomes and trucks may not see small children until it’s too late. Togetherness . Stay together. Do not wander off by yourself. Always stick with your brother/sister. Remind teens to stay on the marked trails and to never wander off on their own.

. Stay together. Do not wander off by yourself. Always stick with your brother/sister. Remind teens to stay on the marked trails and to never wander off on their own. Fire/heat safety . Train children to stay well away from grills and campfires. Some camping lanterns can burn skin, as well. Teach older children how to safely douse a campfire before retiring for the night.

. Train children to stay well away from grills and campfires. Some camping lanterns can burn skin, as well. Teach older children how to safely douse a campfire before retiring for the night. Bikes and more . Carefully explain safe riding rules if your child rides a bike or scooter. Practice riding on the right side of the roadway, keeping to a safe speed, and staying within the parent-determined distance from your RV site.

. Carefully explain safe riding rules if your child rides a bike or scooter. Practice riding on the right side of the roadway, keeping to a safe speed, and staying within the parent-determined distance from your RV site. Footwear . Always wear footwear when outdoors.

. Always wear footwear when outdoors. Edibles . Only eat food that is parent-approved. Berries and nuts you may see in the woods may be poisonous or harm you.

. Only eat food that is parent-approved. Berries and nuts you may see in the woods may be poisonous or harm you. Animals. Teach children to stay away from wild animals—even “cute” ones can be dangerous. If you RV with a pet, make sure children know that it must stay inside or always be on a leash when outside.

The parent’s job

Monitor children . Correct them promptly as needed. Sure, RVing is a time to unwind and relax, but you’re still a parent, even when you’re camping. So, accompany the kids to the CG pool. Go with the child who walks the dog. As children get older, only give them the degree of independence they can handle.

. Correct them promptly as needed. Sure, RVing is a time to unwind and relax, but you’re still a parent, even when you’re camping. So, accompany the kids to the CG pool. Go with the child who walks the dog. As children get older, only give them the degree of independence they can handle. Lead by example. Follow the campground rules for yourself. Set an example for your children. You can be sure they are watching to see how you respond to CG and family rules. They will most likely follow your lead.

Extra hints

Folks around the campsite shared a few additional tips about camping with children. These included:

Give each child a whistle and a flashlight. Explain that the whistle is to be used only when the child feels afraid or endangered. The flashlight is for nighttime exploring (with parents) or for emergencies.

Explain that the whistle is to be used only when the child feels afraid or endangered. The flashlight is for nighttime exploring (with parents) or for emergencies. Provide walkie talkies. This is a surefire way to stay connected to older children. Clearly explain that when contacted by a parent, the child is to respond immediately.

This is a surefire way to stay connected to older children. Clearly explain that when contacted by a parent, the child is to respond immediately. Stay hydrated . It’s a good idea for each child to have their own water bottle or hydration pack. Encourage kids to drink plenty of water while camping.

. It’s a good idea for each child to have their own water bottle or hydration pack. Encourage kids to drink plenty of water while camping. Plan activities. Go fishing, hiking, or sightseeing together. Put together a jigsaw puzzle, make s’mores, or play cornhole together. (Here’s a camping game that we love that’s similar to cornhole.) Children who are busy doing family activities are seldom in trouble. Before your RV trip begins, plan things to DO together. Sharing experiences as a family strengthens the love between you and makes for lifelong memories.

RVing is a pastime that may well extend into adulthood for some children. Train them well today and we’ll all enjoy RVing, and RVing with kids, that much more in the years to come.

