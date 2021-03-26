PLEASE don’t buy me anything. Full-time RVers don’t need more “stuff”!

By Nanci Dixon

I know you love me but PLEASE don’t buy me anything. We are full-time RVers and are packing up the motorhome after five months at the same site. It is amazing how much stuff we have out and how much we have accumulated in a short amount of time. It is also quite dismaying to find my “spots” for everything overflowing with over-abundant Amazon purchases and the wonderful presents that have been graciously gifted to me.

Instead of buying groceries by size, as is my usual shopping mode when we are traveling around the country as full-time RVers, it is obvious that I have been buying in quantity and by price. The cupboards are full. My husband mentioned that he thought one of the overhead cabinets was listing downhill. Not good. Stocking up on mass quantities of our favorite bulk popcorn is probably not the best way to go.

And about the fire ban… Did we really need to have a propane fire pit? Could we have just waited it out and prayed for rain? And then, of course, we had to have a 20-pound propane tank to use the fire pit.

How many bikes do RVers need?

My husband was given a wonderful mountain bike last year but prefers riding smooth, pavement roads over the rock-strewn trails. That meant that we had to have two bikes – one for each. Thank goodness he just gave the mountain bike to one of the other camp hosts.

Just had to have a portable satellite dish for the overgrown forests with few open views up north. That required a tripod, 100 feet of cable and a huge padded bag to keep it in safely. The bag with dish took up almost a quarter of our slide out basement tray – so goodbye bag!

I can’t even talk about now having two patio rugs and a canopy tent.

I am just going to blame COVID for stockpiling cleaners, sanitizing wipes and bottles upon bottles of hand sanitizer. Maybe I’ll blame COVID for my longing to shop. It’s certainly to blame for when I just type “Am…” on my iPad and Amazon.com instantly pops up before I have time to finish my thought.

Last time we weighed the RV we had 3,000 pounds to spare. Doubt that is the case anymore.

If you have a friend or family member that RVs, here a few gift ideas to keep in mind. Remember, a full-time RVer probably needs nothing – they might already have too much!

Gift ideas for full-time RVers (no more “stuff”!):

Ask what the full-time RVer wants. If they say “Nothing,” believe them.

them. Anything that can be consumed is the best – food, snacks, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. Traveling somewhere? Bring someone back a local snack, honey, sauce, etc., from that place or region. It’s a great way to share your travels and give someone a gift you know they’ll use.

Gift cards for grocery stores, restaurants or camping supply stores are always appreciated by a full-time RVer, or any RVer, for that matter.

Flowers, not plants, are also good. They die and go away.

Subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, etc., if they don’t have those already.

If you absolutely must give a present to a full-time RVer, make the gift small, small, small – and don’t be offended if it doesn’t make the cut at the next six-month purge.

So while I started thinking it was the wonderful tiny presents people gave us, I soon had to come to grips with the fact that it is not the coffee mug, placemats, “Home is where we park it” flag, scarf, essential oils, Christmas ornaments or angel pendants that are the packing problems. It is all me and my typing shopping finger!

