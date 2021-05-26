Downsizing RV pros and cons. Is it now or never?

By Gail Marsh

I never thought we’d have this conversation. At least not for a few more years. My hubby and I are talking about downsizing our RV. I agree that our needs have changed and our reasons for RVing have shifted. But downsizing? Now? Really? How can you know the right time to downsize?

Here are some of our “positives to downsizing” now:

Resale values for used RVs are really high right now. That’s because lots of people have entered the RV lifestyle. This past year’s pandemic proved that it is possible to work from home, attend school virtually, and purchase a “home” that has all the amenities you need at an affordable price. Finding a private buyer for our RV would no doubt be easier than ever. In addition, many RV dealerships are so low on new RV inventory that they are paying top dollar for pre-owned units that are in good condition.

Owning a smaller RV would enable us to park and work on it on our own property. No more monthly storage fees! The ease of packing for our next trip would be wonderfully convenient, too.

Our kids have grown and gone. Sure, we take the grandkids camping, but only once or twice a year. We no longer require the sleeping space we have in our current rig.

Our lifestyle is changing, too. We no longer need the huge storage space in our current RV basement. In the past, hubby stored his construction tools in big boxes under our rig. Because we are easing out of construction-type work camping, we no longer need to haul around all those tools. A smaller unit with less underbelly storage would work just fine.

The cost of gasoline keeps going up and up. It takes more fuel to pull a big fifth wheel RV than a smaller one that weighs much less. Maybe we could travel more for less expense if we had a smaller RV.

Some of our “negatives to downsizing” include:

RVs are in high demand. That means a new RV may cost more, even if it’s smaller in size.

Dealership inventory is down. Would we find a quality-made, smaller RV that we really like? Or would we need to settle for a lesser-quality rig?

Would we be satisfied living in a smaller space for extended periods of time? Think smaller shower, smaller bed, less inside storage, smaller fridge, and more.

How about you?

Have you thought about downsizing this year or within the next couple of years? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

RELATED:

• Moving from a “house RV” to an “apartment RV.” How do we downsize?

• Want to downsize? Sell your stuff on eBay

• Full-timers: Husband wants to downsize RV; wife says no