6 tips for keeping the bad guys out of your RV and tow vehicle

Here are six easy tips for keeping the bad guys out when stopping overnight in a rather sketchy campground, rest stop, truck stop or even your favorite Walmart.
Lock it up!
- Lock your tow vehicle. We seldom locked our toad until one night when we unknowingly stopped at a campground that could have been a drug drop or a spot for ladies of the night and decided to lock the car. In the middle of the night at around 3:00 a.m., the car alarm went off. The next sound was someone running and toppling garbage cans. The tow vehicle is always locked now with the keys out of it if still hooked up.
- Double-check that all RV doors are locked at night. It may seem like a no-brainer, but last week after a very long day of traveling we pulled all the shades down but wanted to keep some of the welcome cool evening air circulating. So we left the exterior door open… all night. Oops.
- Lock the bay storage doors. If the locks aren’t unique to your RV, change them! Many RVs use the same key! Lock up valuables – particularly expensive bikes or other gear.
Make it harder to get in
- If you have an interior step cover, move it over the entrance steps to make it more difficult to get into the RV.
- Know who is at the door before opening it. Several times we have been approached by panhandlers, both at state parks and in rest areas. Best to just not engage.
Secure the doors
- Use the seat belts as a deterrent by looping them over the door handle – as a lot of truckers do. Watch this interesting video from a van camper on securing doors.
