Google Maps “Plus” Codes: An address for places with no address

You know about GPS coordinates, right? But what is the best way to share those coordinates with someone else? And, how do you write it down?

Enter Plus Codes

Plus Codes are Google’s shorthand for GPS coordinates. If you have the Plus Code for a place, just enter it into the Google Maps search bar and it will show you the exact location. This is being used all over the world for people who have no regular address. Now they can get deliveries, emergency services and sign up for bank accounts. For us, it’s a way to give directions to where our RV is parked.

How to find your Plus Code

Using Google Maps on an Android : Just tap the blue dot that represents your location. It should pop up a blue screen with several options. Your Plus Code is on the second line.

: Just tap the blue dot that represents your location. It should pop up a blue screen with several options. Your Plus Code is on the second line. Using Google Maps on iPhone : You need to touch and hold on the blue dot to “drop a pin.” Then you can swipe up to reveal the info panel which will include the Plus Code.

: You need to touch and hold on the blue dot to “drop a pin.” Then you can swipe up to reveal the info panel which will include the Plus Code. Note: The city and state are necessary – they are part of the full Plus Code address.

Technology for Travelers – a YouTube show

On July 11, we live-streamed Episode 216 of “What Does This Button Do?” from our RV in Wyoming. Watch the first four minutes to see the quick tip about using Plus Codes. Then we go on to recap the four seminars we presented at the RV rally: Smartphone Photography; Remembering Travels with a Blog; Organizing Photos; and Maps and Apps for RV Trip Planning. Lots of good stuff!

Related:

How to make Google Maps more accurate

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

##RVT1011