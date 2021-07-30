“Why I love my RV.” July 30, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Linda Wharton and Joe Malvasi. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Linda Wharton

2007 Gulfstream Ultra

“It’s our escape place; our mini-vacation place. It allows us to be ‘away’ even though we are no more than 10 miles from home! It was my shelter and solace during chemo treatment in Tucson, far away from my own home in Ft. Lauderdale. It’s not new, it’s not fancy and it’s certainly not big, but it is our little cocoon and brings us pleasure every time we use it.”

From Joe Malvasi

2002 Newmar Kountry Star DP

“The best thing about it is it’s paid for! After that, I love that it’s well built with high-quality material. I have had no issues with it, and with its two slides, it has ample room for us. It’s pretty easy to drive and has a lot of storage. It still looks good for its age.”

