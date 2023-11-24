Dramatic photo of burning motorhome is reminder to have exit plan

A burning motorhome sent thick black smoke into the air over Saltillo, Mississippi, Thanksgiving afternoon. Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to the vehicle just off of Highway 45 north of Euclatubba Road. The RVers inside the motorhome were able to escape without injury.
The cause of the fire was not announced. But the photo is a good reminder to be sure to have an exit plan should your RV catch fire. Practicing using the escape window found on all RVs is recommended. At the very least, open it periodically to be sure it is not stuck in place.
A number of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida on I 95 a motor home caught fire from the rear. A lady died in the fire.
The cause was the straps holding the fuel tank had rusted through and the fuel tank draged on the road until it rubbed through, and the fuel came out and caught on fire. The motor home was used up North, -salt, so it would be a good idea for all of us to watch our straps holding our fuel tanks, inspect them occasionally for rust
Thank you for the very important “heads up,” Bob. Very sad. Have a good night. 🙂 –Diane at RVtravel.com
I watched a motorhome burn on I-10 at Quartzsite, AZ a few years ago. It was a gasser and the fire started at the rear of the motorhome. Surprisingly, it didn’t burn that quickly and probably took at least10 minutes before the fire reached the front half of the RV. The occupants were able to exit through the main door. The fire at the rear made it impossible to unhook the toad from the RV though.
Most gas engine motorhomes, the engine is at the front of the chassis. If the fire started at the rear, it was likely a wheel end fire. One where the bearings, hub, and wheel became hot enough to ignite a tire. Although it could have been anything. A rubber tire can emit combustible fumes as low as 500 F degrees and can spontaneously combust at 900 F degrees and lower.