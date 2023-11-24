Friday, November 24, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Dramatic photo of burning motorhome is reminder to have exit plan

By RV Travel
4
burning motorhome

A burning motorhome sent thick black smoke into the air over Saltillo, Mississippi, Thanksgiving afternoon. Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to the vehicle just off of Highway 45 north of Euclatubba Road. The RVers inside the motorhome were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire was not announced. But the photo is a good reminder to be sure to have an exit plan should your RV catch fire. Practicing using the escape window found on all RVs is recommended. At the very least, open it periodically to be sure it is not stuck in place.

##RVT1132b

 

Previous article
Wisconsin State Park passes for 2024 go on sale today
Next article
Dublin Gulch, California—Cave dwellers of the 20th century

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Bob Novak (@guest_262511)
1 hour ago
#262511

A number of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida on I 95 a motor home caught fire from the rear. A lady died in the fire.
The cause was the straps holding the fuel tank had rusted through and the fuel tank draged on the road until it rubbed through, and the fuel came out and caught on fire. The motor home was used up North, -salt, so it would be a good idea for all of us to watch our straps holding our fuel tanks, inspect them occasionally for rust

0
Reply
Admin
Diane McGovern
1 hour ago
#262512
Reply to  Bob Novak

Thank you for the very important “heads up,” Bob. Very sad. Have a good night. 🙂 –Diane at RVtravel.com

0
Reply
Donny (@guest_262492)
9 hours ago
#262492

I watched a motorhome burn on I-10 at Quartzsite, AZ a few years ago. It was a gasser and the fire started at the rear of the motorhome. Surprisingly, it didn’t burn that quickly and probably took at least10 minutes before the fire reached the front half of the RV. The occupants were able to exit through the main door. The fire at the rear made it impossible to unhook the toad from the RV though.

0
Reply
Split Shaft (@guest_262496)
7 hours ago
#262496
Reply to  Donny

Most gas engine motorhomes, the engine is at the front of the chassis. If the fire started at the rear, it was likely a wheel end fire. One where the bearings, hub, and wheel became hot enough to ignite a tire. Although it could have been anything. A rubber tire can emit combustible fumes as low as 500 F degrees and can spontaneously combust at 900 F degrees and lower.   

1
Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE