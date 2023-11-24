Dramatic photo of burning motorhome is reminder to have exit plan

A burning motorhome sent thick black smoke into the air over Saltillo, Mississippi, Thanksgiving afternoon. Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to the vehicle just off of Highway 45 north of Euclatubba Road. The RVers inside the motorhome were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire was not announced. But the photo is a good reminder to be sure to have an exit plan should your RV catch fire. Practicing using the escape window found on all RVs is recommended. At the very least, open it periodically to be sure it is not stuck in place.

##RVT1132b