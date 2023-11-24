Wisconsin State Park passes for 2024 go on sale today

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that 2024 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes went on sale today, Nov. 24.

The DNR recommends purchasing stickers by Friday, Dec. 8, to receive them before the holidays.

Resident and nonresident annual admission stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties or licensed vendors.

Vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. An annual sticker or a daily admission pass is required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the annual sticker or daily admission pass.

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

An annual vehicle admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents. If more than one vehicle is registered to the same household, additional vehicle stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for nonresidents. A senior citizen annual sticker is available for $13 for Wisconsin residents 65 and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and nonresidents.

Both 2024 annual vehicle admission stickers and trail passes are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2024.

More information about the Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker is available on the DNR Vehicle Admission Stickers webpage.

