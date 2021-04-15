Some Dutchmen Aspen Trail travel trailers recalled

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling 2020-2021 Dutchmen Aspen Trail 2760THS and Aspen Trail 3250THS trailers. The ramp door fasteners may be installed improperly causing them to strip.

The stripped fasteners can pull out of the frame, detaching the rear door and increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the hinge fasteners and add nuts with a lock washer, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-404.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

