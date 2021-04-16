Should you keep your RV freezer full?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I know you should keep your fridge full but leave space around items. But what about the freezer? Does the same apply – keep it full but the food spaced? I know in the home fridge it’s good to keep the freezer fully packed. Thanks! —Nancy

Hi, Nancy,

The freezer is different, and it doesn’t matter whether it is packed or not. Here’s why: The cooling unit section that serves the freezer attaches to an aluminum plate that sits on the back and floor of the freezer box. So, there is direct thermal transfer to the freezer contents.

The fresh food box only contacts the cooling unit via the fins. Because of its size, there needs to be air circulation so the air in the compartment can be “cooled” by the fins. Some newer refrigerators have been redesigned to allow better circulation around the fins without the food contents being pushed up against it.

Hope this helps!

##RVDT1580