How to easily get rich using artificial intelligence

Here is how you can earn some of the easiest money you will ever make.

Ihave a special secret for you. It’s a way for you to make some easy money, some of the easiest money you will ever earn. Lots of money. It’s honest, although maybe not so ethical.

So why do I sit here, less than 12 hours before this newsletter is posted, writing now in a marginally profitable newsletter when such an unbelievable opportunity to make gobs of easy money is right before my face? I mean RIGHT THERE! Am I a fool to ignore this opportunity just because I happen to believe that I should devote my life as a writer to help the world, not exploit it?

Yes, indeed, if I put my morals aside, then maybe I am a fool! There’s a part of me that wants to say to myself, “You idiot. You are so old-fashioned! Are you just going to stand by and whine about morals and ethics while others far less talented than you earn millions churning out questionably accurate articles and even books?

Sad to say, I don’t know if being honest even matters anymore. That’s a long story. Sometimes I wish that this newsletter was more about writing, journalism and publishing, so I could explore this topic in more depth.

OK. How you can get rich easily and quickly

First, two recent news headlines, both from Amazon, prompted today’s essay. The first one was early last week about how Amazon would now limit self-published authors from posting more than three Kindle books a day on its platform. The second one was posted yesterday (Saturday). It read, “Authors shocked to find A.I. [artificial intelligence] ripoffs of their books being sold on Amazon.”

For those of you unfamiliar with publishing on Amazon: Anyone can publish a Kindle book. You write the book, come up with a cover (good, bad, ugly), set a price and upload the text file to the Kindle website. Within hours, the book will be live, and for months or years to come you will receive a generous share of the money from each sale.

A.I. makes this possible

So here is how you start: It’s probably no surprise to you that using a free artificial intelligence (A.I.) service like ChatGPT is what makes this possible.

First, you need to come up with a subject. Let’s say you want to call your book “How to live full-time in an RV for $1,000 a month.” Here is how even someone with horrible writing skills using A.I. can begin earning money as a Kindle author.

Borrow or buy a few books on full-time RVing. Copy about ten chapter titles, tweaking them slightly to use as guides for chapters in your own book. Go to ChatGPT.com to create your article. Write a short description of each chapter, one at a time. Your instructions for the first chapter might be like this: “Write a 1200 word introductory chapter of a book about full-time RVing on this topic: ‘How to get started as a full-time RVer with a strict budget of $1,000 a month.’” Click the “generate” button. Within a minute, the chapter will be finished. Place this in a new word processing file and call it “Introduction” or “Chapter One.” Do the same with all your other chapters. Put all the chapters in one text file in the proper order. If you are familiar with the topic, go through the copy and tweak as necessary, correcting any misinformation. In a few hours, you should have the book ready to go. If you don’t know the subject matter well, or even at all, don’t even bother with that step if you have absolutely no morals. “The hell with the reader if something is wrong.” But, far better, hire someone to take a spin through the copy to correct at least obvious mistakes. This needn’t cost you much, if anything. Design a cover or have someone else do it. Many YouTube videos will show you how to do this. Set up an account at Amazon. Follow instructions about how to upload the book and then upload it. Provide banking information so you can be paid.

That’s it. Personally, I could easily create two books a day. Oh, on that first chapter above in #2, here is exactly what ChatGPT spit out upon my request, not a word changed, and in less than 30 seconds. I suspect you will be stunned at how well this is written.

So if you wrote one book a day, and made only a conservative $1 or so a day from each, that would be around $1,000 every month. Continue cranking out new titles day after day and you could easily soon have a six-figure income. I suspect something will be done before long to control this hurricane of potential misinformation. So hop on fast while the going is good.

Finally, I am not telling you all this to encourage you to write books by cheating. What I hope to do here is to alert you that this sort of thing is happening, not just with books but articles on websites. That’s a huge thorn to us at RVtravel.com who are forced, more every day, to compete with swarms of unethical publishers who don’t care a bit about providing good information, only about getting rich.

##RVT1124