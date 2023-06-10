Most used accessory: Camco’s flat folding step stool for RVs

This little gadget is one of my most used RV accessories. The Camco folding step stool folds flat to be neatly tucked away into almost any closet or cubby and instantly unfolds into a sturdy step stool.

When it’s time to put it away, just press in the hinged sides which causes the hinged top to fold up. Couldn’t be easier.

It’s invaluable for reaching high and hard-to-reach places in and around your RV. It’s handy for hanging hammocks or stringing lights. It can provide an extra seat around the campfire or can be used as a small outdoor end table. I have even put it to creative use on a picnic potluck buffet table, covered with the tablecloth, to provide an elevated platform for the cake.

I first discovered a similar item last summer while perusing the aisles of a Grocery Outlet. Theirs were smaller and cheaply made, but they did have them in fun colors. The blue one perfectly matched my RV’s interior. With a price tag of only $6.99, how could I refuse?

I should have refused.

The bargain basement stool worked fine… for a while. However, I was darn lucky I happened to be standing on soft grass when it collapsed out from under me, sending me sprawling.

While I will admit to packing on a few pounds lately, I was nowhere near the alleged 300-pound limit.

Yes, it costs more, but the Camco model is far sturdier and looks like it could actually hold 300 pounds. Spend a little more on this one and it will serve you well for years.

(Tip: I have seen this Camco step stool on sale frequently at Amazon. For instance, today as I write this, it is 26% off. Amazon changes prices all the time. If it is not on sale when you look, put it on your shopping list and wait, it likely will be before long.)

What I like about the Camco folding step stool

Its ease of use. It effortlessly sets up and folds away in seconds.

It is FAR more rugged and sturdy than the cheaper knockoffs I have seen. While I have not owned it long as of this writing, it does not seem like I will be in any danger of this one collapsing on me.

It’s far more stable than the bargain brands because the surface area of the step is larger, and likewise the base is also larger. The Camco folding step stool measures 11.5” X 13” with a height of 9”.

The well-thought-out design even features a non-slip surface on the step.

It’s small enough to tuck away next to the toilet, the sofa, or a bed, and only weighs 3 lbs.

What could be improved?

There’s really nothing to improve with the functionality of this folding step stool.

Fun decorator colors like the cheaper models offer would be nice, if available, but of course, are not essential.

As of now, the only other color options Camco offers seem to be black and tan or black and yellow, and these are priced higher than the standard gray and black model.

As everything goes with basic black, it’s not an issue.

Check out the Camco folding step stool at Amazon.

