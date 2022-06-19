Economic woes and fuel prices not scaring away campers or RV buyers

Rising fuel prices and the roller coaster economy don’t seem to be holding back campers or RV buyers this summer.

Kampgrounds of America’s Monthly Research Report for June found that 21.5 million camping households are planning a Fourth of July camping trip this year. That’s an 8.6% increase in campers over the July 4th holiday results in 2021. It should be noted that the KOA research covers all campers, and not just those camping at KOA campgrounds.

In fact, KOA’s research found many campers intend to extend their trips this Fourth of July holiday. More than one in four (26%) Fourth of July campers plan to camp the entire week before or after the holiday, while 27% indicate they will extend the weekend by one or two days.

“Our monthly research reinforces what we are seeing in our own business,” said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer for KOA. “Advanced deposits for Fourth of July are up 5% in camping nights over our record-breaking year of 2021.”

Despite gas prices and the economy, nearly three-fourths (74%) of campers who camped in 2021 say they intend to do the same this year. It is projected that 11.95 million households will take a camping trip in June alone.

As during past periods of upheaval, campers seem to be evolving their habits by traveling shorter distances (34%) or taking fewer trips (33%). Many are also staying longer at their destinations. KOA’s research also showed that campers are becoming a bit more loyal to the lifestyle, with four in ten indicating they intend to camp instead of using other travel options such as air flight or cruises.

What about those who aren’t camping?

Folks who identified themselves as campers but said they won’t be camping this year said economic uncertainty was the most significant factor in their decision. Of these households, 30% said financial concerns would keep them from camping, while 25% cited gas prices. Overcrowding at popular campgrounds also presents a barrier impacting one-fourth (26%) of campers.

Yet 65% of camping households said they do plan to camp in 2022. Of those, 32% indicated that they would not change their plans due to increased fuel costs, while some will take fewer trips (30%) or camp closer to home (29%).

RV buyers

Campers’ intent to purchase an RV seems to also be ignoring economic challenges. The KOA study found the intent to purchase an RV, which fell in May (30%), increased to 34%. Campers are also indicating a higher threshold for gas prices before changing plans ($4.72 per gallon in May versus $5.74 per gallon in June), indicating that despite external factors, there is a reluctance to change plans.

