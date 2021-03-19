By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’ve repeatedly harped on the importance of having, inspecting, and safely using trailer safety chains. If something were to uncouple your tow vehicle from your trailer, safety chains can prevent the trailer from going its own way with disastrous results. But a couple in Idaho inadvertently learned that safety chains can act in reverse. For them, safety chains saved the day, keeping them from almost certain death.

Anything but an ordinary trip

Last Monday, Nicki and Steve Cunningham were towing their 30’ travel trailer down Idaho’s Interstate 84. The full-timing couple was headed to Idaho Falls to get an awning put on their rig. What probably seemed to be an ordinary trip turned into the stuff of action movies when they reached Malad Gorge.

“It was very windy and what happened was, and everybody knows that gorge, when that wind starts kicking up out there it can be very dangerous,” Steve Cunningham told KTVB.com. “And we’d driven that quite a few times, never had a problem. This time just happened to, it’s just the wind hit it wrong and, you know, I couldn’t get it under control.” Translated: The combination swerved right and hit a shoulder barrier. Then, like some sort of physics lesson, the rig went left until the pickup hit the left guardrail and slid along, finally tipping over a bridge.

Dangling over the edge

Now the Cunningham’s Ford F-350 pickup is dangling over the edge of the Malad Gorge bridge. Their travel trailer obediently followed – to a point. The mechanical stress tore up the rear end of the pickup, detaching the trailer’s hitch. But those safety chains saved the day. Instead of keeping the trailer from running away, they kept the truck from plunging down into the gorge, an unwelcome plummet of some 80 feet.

One can only imagine the impact this would have on one’s psyche and certain bodily control mechanisms. Nicki took quick action. Here’s what she told KTVB: “I grabbed my phone and I took a picture, ’cause nobody is gonna believe that’s us hanging over this, looking at all our stuff dropping out of our trailer and our truck, and that’s our stuff and we could be down there any minute not knowing if we were going to fall through or what.”

She also used her phone to make a quick phone call, to 911. From the time the call rang into dispatch until the two RVers were back on safe ground must have seemed an eternity. By the clock, it was 68 minutes. But a lot happened along the way. While those safety chains saved the day, they could likely only hold out so long.

Truck driver brings back up

As it was, a commercial truck driver, piloting a large – and loaded – flatbed trailer, happened on the scene. The driver quickly sized up the situation, brought his rig close to the trailer, and jumped out. From there the he grabbed some pretty heavy-duty chains and added an extra layer of safety, hooking the chains to both the Cunningham pickup and his own big rig.

In time, the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team turned up. Yeah, the place really is called Magic Valley, and for the Cunninghams (and their two dogs who were along for the ride) it must have seemed like magic when the team rappelled down to the truck and carefully extricated the dangling driver and his wife. The dogs had to wait their turn but they too were pulled back to safety on the bridge deck.

Chains can only do so much

Of course, there’s more to the story of the time that safety chains saved the day. We mentioned that Steve and Nicki are full-time RVers. While the chains saved their lives, they couldn’t prevent the destruction of both the pickup and the travel trailer. The Cunninghams are presently homeless, and working on the emotional impact of the whole affair. Says the report from KTVB:

“We lost everything in our trailer, all our keepsakes, everything I had was in there because that was our home so we’ve lost everything,” Nicki said.

“It’s pretty emotional right now,” Steve said. “We’re trying just to get through this and figure out what our next step’s going to be. … We don’t have a home to live in anymore. We’re basically like a lot of people – we’re homeless at this point.”

Results left her speechless

A gofundme page has been set up to help them with expenses that they’ll be facing until they’re able to get back on the road. Set up with a goal of $5,000, in just two days folks had contributed more than $30,000. This left Nicki Cunningham flabbergasted.

Wrote their friend who organized the gofundme effort: “I am just so speechless right now at the generosity of everyone donating prayers, time, and or money! Nicki and Steve are sooooo grateful! We tried to get the belongings but it was too emotional for them yesterday and we will try again for today! I can’t tell you how much everyone coming together and really supporting them in the most difficult thing they’ve ever gone through even after him serving in the military and surviving three different types of cancer … the encouraging words and blessings you’re giving will be just the thing to launch them on their new journey! Gypsy and Gismo (the Cunningham dogs) wanted to say hi!”

Next time you hitch up your trailer, remember Steve and Nicki’s experience. Hook them up right, knowing that for this couple, safety chains saved the day.

Related

Reader questions: Making the tow vehicle safer