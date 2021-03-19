RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 19, 2021

Issue 1560

Tax Corner: All about keeping records for tax purposes, and what you can’t do!

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

I received the following question about keeping tax records. I explain what you can and can’t do about keeping records for tax purposes.

Question: (1) How long do I need to keep my tax records? (2) Can I dispose of them once my current year return is processed?

Mike Sokol’s Ask the Expert – SoftStartRV no-cut install

Watch this live streamed event on Tuesday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific) with Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV. We’ll discuss Danny’s new installation method that doesn’t require you to cut any air conditioner wires, only make splices. And you’ll be able to text your questions live for us to answer during the webcast. Sign up here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Overland Explorer Vehicles, CAMP-X Truck Camper. Tony writes, “The CAMP-X is essentially a lightweight slide-in truck camper made from a composite material with powder-coated extruded reinforcements. There are a number of racks and attachment points for things like an outdoor shower tent and a roof rack for solar panels or adventure gear.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the American Dream 39RK Diesel Pusher? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Reduce anxiety maneuvering at the fuel stop

While having that bigger motorhome or towing a larger trailer has its share of pluses, along with the increased length comes what for some is a “problem set.” When it’s time to fuel up your rig, getting in and out of the fuel station can become anything between a challenge and a nightmare. Here are some tips to make it easier.

Windows hard to slide?



Do you have sliding or double-hung windows in your RV that are hard to operate?

First, check for any junk that may have accumulated in the window track. Second, spray a light amount of silicone into the track and exercise the window. This should help make the window slide or raise more easily!

If you’re always losing or misplacing things, this is for you.

It’s that time of year! Time to de-winterize and sanitize the RV water system. Learn how to do so here.

