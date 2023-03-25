Saturday, March 25, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Elvis Presley’s 1962 private jet to be restored as an RV!

By Dave Solberg
0

As crazy as it sounds, it’s fitting for Elvis Presley, the “King”—who once flew to Dallas, TX, to get a peanut butter and banana sandwich—to have his private jet turned into a recreational vehicle!

It all started with an energetic YouTuber James Webb, aka Jimmy’s World, purchasing the plane for $234,000 through the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car Auction. James is known for buying old, non-functioning airplanes and flipping them, showcasing the process on his YouTube channel.

The 1962 Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 was purchased by Elvis Presley in 1976 for $840,000 for his father, Vernon, one year before he passed away. After Elvis passed away in 1977, the plane was sold to a Saudi Arabian Air Company until it was shuttered in New Mexico at the Roswell International Air Center.

Webb won the bid in an auction on January 8, 2023, which, ironically, is Elvis’ birthday. He originally planned to turn it into an Airbnb after finding the engines missing and knowing the plane would never fly again. He stated that Dolly Parton rents her tour bus for $10,000 per night, so he felt people would pay 10 times that for a night with Elvis!

Photos courtesy www.mecum.com

Just like everything else “Elvis,” this plane is way over the top with red velvet interior and gold-plated fixtures rivaled only by The Jungle Room (at Graceland), in my opinion.

An RVbnb?

Rather than an Airbnb, Jimmy is going to transform it into an RVbnb! He plans to purchase a motorhome, remove the box and fabricate the jet minus the wings and tail into a traveling RV touring the country to raise funds for charity!

After sitting in the airplane boneyard for 40 years, the exterior has seen better days. However, the heat and dry climate have kept the interior in fairly good condition, including the TV, VCR, cassette player, and even the microwave that still “dings”.

The bright red velvet interior of Elvis Presley's private jet
Photos courtesy www.mecum.com

After the purchase, the wings and tail were removed and the remaining plane was transported to Webb’s Tampa Bay, FL, area workshop, where he plans to have the renovations done and the unit on the road in one year. He will document the process on his YouTube channel.

Photo courtesy Jimmy’s World

I believe the endeavor will be a pricey one; however, here is my Photoshop rendition of what it might look like. Just gaudy enough for a King?

Here’s Webb’s video about the jet:

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here

##RVT1097

Previous article
Latest News for RVers Issue 1097, Saturday edition

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE