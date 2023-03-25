Latest News for RVers Issue 1097, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RV newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Bowlus first RV manufacturer to go all electric across product line

Bowlus, a manufacturer of luxury recreation vehicles, announced last Tuesday its move to be the first fully electric RV company. The move to all-electric follows the success of the Bowlus Volterra, the world’s first all-electric RV, which Bowlus launched in August of last year. Read more.

America’s Outdoor Recreation Act likely to pass this time

By Randall Brink

The U.S. Senate again considers America’s Outdoor Recreation Act (AORA), which aims to “modernize public campgrounds and ensure increased access to public lands.” The legislation was introduced in 2022 as the Outdoor Recreation Act but was still tied up in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee when the session ended. The bipartisan package incorporates several ground-breaking recreation bills…. Continue reading.

Oregon officials explore affordable RV park as a solution to homelessness crisis

By Randall Brink

The homelessness crisis continues to challenge communities across the nation. Redmond, Oregon, is taking an innovative approach by developing an affordable RV park as an adjunct to its Safe Parking Program. Learn more.

What do you think of this new radio commercial that promotes RVing?

The RV Industry Association, through its Go RVing marketing program, has debuted some new radio commercials that promote RVing over other ways to travel. Listen to one of the 30-second commercials and then answer our poll question about whether it would help entice someone to take up RVing. Listen here.

Up to $1,500 tax credit may be possible for e-bike purchase

By Randall Brink

If you are considering adding an electric bicycle to your RV travel fleet, there’s potentially good news in the form of a federal tax credit bill. Legislation to provide a substantial tax incentive for purchasing an electric bike, The Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act, has been reintroduced to the U.S. House of Representatives. The measure provides a tax credit of 30 percent on the purchase of a new e-bike, up to $1,500, up from the $800 credit set forth in the original version of the act introduced in 2021. Continue reading.

RVer busted for extensive fake ID lab inside ‘stolen’ trailer

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

How many people “on the road” in an RV are using it for business? With the advent of internet communications, many people are abandoning stationary business locations and working from the road. YouTubers, visiting nurses, even writers for RVtravel.com, for heaven’s sake! But one erstwhile road-working RVer has now traded his travel trailer in for a prison cell. His mobile ID theft lab is—at least temporarily—sidelined. Read more.

Campground Crowding

Is KOA ‘single-handedly ruining camping’?

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week one reader complains, “living and traveling in an RV can be as expensive as owning a house!” Also, one reader writes about a particular RV park: “The new owners are much more comfortable with ‘asset branding’ than ‘asset management.'” One longtime RVing couple laments that “it’s just not as fun anymore.” And one RVer complains, “KOA has almost single-handedly ruined the camping experience and culture.” Find out why those folks made those statements here.

That was the RV week that was

March 18–24, 2023

Grounded, founded by ex-Tesla and SpaceX engineers, has revealed the world’s first customizable smart electric RV, the G1. Forbes says it sets a new standard for sustainable travel with zero emissions, solar power, and Ford batteries that allow for increased travel flexibility via a nationwide charging network. The Aerodynamic Towable, a spaceship-like trailer with remote-controlled electronics and 1500 watts of solar power, will launch soon. The G1 electric RV, with a range of 108 miles, is available for purchase from April 2023 for $125,000, while the G2, with a range of 250 miles, will be available from July 2023.

Former owners of Fremont RV Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, have been found guilty of defrauding more than a dozen customers. Douglas Bras, 62, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft by deception, while Shara Bras, 57, pleaded no contest to 11 counts. The couple also faced additional charges for bad check issuance, forgery, abuse of a senior adult, and violation of the motor vehicle certificate of title act. They sold campers on consignment but used the sales proceeds to pay their own debts instead of the owners, resulting in fraudulent activity from July 2019 to March 2022, affecting 17 victims. They face jail time and hefty fines.

According to the new KOA Monthly Research Report for March 2023, 74 percent of households that camped in 2022 have confirmed they will camp again in 2023, and most will camp during July and August. 35 percent of campers have already booked trips in July, and 33 percent have booked trips for August. 27 percent of campers say they have secured all camping reservations for the entire year. In the upcoming months, 26.1 million households are expected to go camping, a number slightly up from the 25.2 million in 2022. Read more.

FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, has issued an alert to the media that scam emails may have been sent offering to sell the mailing list of attendees of its recent convention in Perry, Georgia. FMCA notes that it never sells or shares such information to outside parties, and that anyone who receives such an offer should ignore it. (Better yet, forward it to chuck @ RVtravel.com and he will pass it along to FMCA.)

All campgrounds in Yosemite National Park will be available by reservation only. First-come, first-served camping will not be available. Reservations will be available two months and/or two weeks in advance for Camp 4, Bridalveil Creek, Crane Flat, Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, Yosemite Creek, and Porcupine Flat. Tuolumne Meadows Campground remains closed for rehabilitation. Get the details on when reservations will be available for each campground at go.nps.gov/camping. As previously announced, a reservation will not be required to visit Yosemite this year while work is underway on the Visitor Access Management Plan.

A new bill in Florida, HB 1323, is making headway in its aim to ease pressures for campground owners. The bill seeks to curb bogus and fraudulent claims against park owners and their insurers. Rep. Dean Black and the Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) are promoting the bill, which would grant immunity to campground owners from civil liability arising from inherent camping risks. The bill aims to reduce fraudulent insurance lawsuits against RV park owners and operators in Florida, not to completely remove their liability.

BookOutdoors, an online platform for booking outdoor travel, has expanded its services to cover all 50 states in the U.S. The platform offers a variety of outdoor accommodations such as campsites, RV parks, cabins, glamping resorts, and other unique stays with no booking fees. The platform provides several benefits, including weather protection, affordable travel insurance options, Cancel For Any Reason coverage, and a loyalty program.

Several roads in Zion National Park remain closed after large rockfalls and storms severely damaged them on Wednesday. The Zion Canyon Shuttle System is operating, but some sections of the shuttle route are down to one lane. If you’re visiting the park, please note that shuttle services may be temporarily stopped or delayed as repairs are being made. Kolob Canyons Road is closed to all use at the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center.

FMCA’s bi-annual convention in Perry, Georgia, last week attracted members in 1,900 RVs, an increase of about 550 over its last rally there in 2021. Its last gathering in Perry in 2019, before the pandemic, attracted club members in 2,512 coaches.

For dog lovers: For the first time in 31 years, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club. Adorable in some eyes, deplorable in others, the sturdy, push-faced, perky-eared, world-weary-looking and distinctively droll French bulldog became the nation’s most prevalent purebred dog last year, the club announced Wednesday, ousting Labrador retrievers from the top spot.

Glacier National Park in Montana has plans for major construction areas during the 2023 summer season that could impede travel. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for traffic delays at the West Entrance and closures in the North Fork due to construction.

The Wetherill Mesa area of Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado will be closed for the 2023 season to accommodate the demolition and construction of a new visitor contact station in the Wetherill area. The existing contact station was damaged by the Pony Fire in August 2000 and needs to be replaced.

Congaree National Park, South Carolina, has announced the dates for the 2023 Synchronous Fireflies Viewing Event, which will take place on May 13-16 and May 19-24, 2023, and will offer the public opportunities to observe the synchronous fireflies. Passes will be required to enter the park on event nights and will be made available through a lottery hosted through https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/300008.

RVtravel.com All Star Team

