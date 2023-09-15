Encore RV to launch small, all-aluminum VENU travel trailer

Encore RV is launching a product line called VENŪ. The first model, the 10KB, will debut at the upcoming industry-only Elkhart RV Open House. The company launched the RŎG Adventure Trailer line in July of 2021, and has found success in the smaller adventure trailer segment.

The VENŪ 10KB has a unique shape that the company says helps it stand out from the small adventure trailers offered elsewhere. “We’re not reinventing the wheel by any means, but we are finding ways to make small trailers feel big — and that’s important to the buyers we’re targeting,” said founding partner Rich Schnippel. The VENŪ 10KB has a floor length of just 8 feet and overall box size just under 10 feet.

The trailer features a large L-shaped base kitchen cabinet and solid-surface countertop with an under-mount sink. A matching L-shaped overhead cabinet provides additional storage, while an optional 3.5 cubic-foot 12V refrigerator/overhead cabinet is located on the front wall just forward of the entry door.

The dinette converts to a bed for one or two adults. Additional standard features include a 12V MaxxAir fan, 21-gallon freshwater tank and a 60-inch x 22-inch frameless curbside window and roadside kitchen window. Noteworthy options include a basement A/C with a heat pump, a 32-inch 12V TV and mount, and an off-road package.

Like all Encore RVs, the VENŪ line utilizes an all-aluminum frame with all-aluminum cabinets and a one-piece fiberglass roof.

“We’ve found success by differentiating ourselves and building our products with materials that are engineered to last a lifetime,” Schnippel explained. “By eliminating the steel and wood from our construction, we not only take away the possibilities of rust, mold and rot, but we also are building an RV that can last for multiple generations.”

SOURCE: Encore RV press release

