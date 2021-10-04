Entegra Coach RVs recalled for fuel leak issues

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Anthem, Aspire, and Reatta XL Class A vehicles equipped with Cummins L9 diesel engines that have remote Stage 2 fuel filters and pressurized hoses. A fuel leak may occur in the fuel hoses between the fuel pump and the remote fuel filter head.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Entegra will work with Cummins to replace the fuel hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 30, 2021. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1021b