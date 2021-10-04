RV Review: Winnebago Minnie 2201MB

I’ve been intrigued by vintage trailers for some time now. Lately, for whatever reason, I’ve come across more vintage Winnebago travel trailers than usual. Winnebago has been building travel trailers for decades now and I seem not to look at their newer models as much as I should. Funny thing, every time I do, I’m reminded that I really like what you get.

Take, for example, the Winnebago Minnie 2201MB.

Winnebago 2201 1 of 3

One of the most impressive features, to me, about the Winnebago Minnie line is just the way the company has its ear to the ground. More than just about any other RV company, the people making the decisions at Winnebago seem to be in contact with the customers and influencers. They make changes directly related to the things they hear and see.

Take, for example, the Winnebago Minnie 2201MB. Customers asked for more headroom but also didn’t want to have to change how they parked the unit if they had it under some sort of pole barn or other cover.

So, Winnebago raised the roof of the 2021 model by two inches. But they then went with low-profile air conditioning systems instead. That resulted in the overall height remaining the same while giving the interior more height.

But I can imagine someone at Winnebago in a “hold my beer” moment – because then they went a step further. Winnebago provides wiring and capability for this rig to have two air conditioners but operating on a 30-amp service. How?

There’s an energy management system that automatically will turn off the microwave and water heater during startup on the air conditioner. Once the AC is on running mode, it’ll re-enable the microwave or water heater.

This is such a simple feature – but is absolutely brilliant.

On the subject of climate controls, the company also took the floor registers out. (Are you reading this, so many other RV companies?) But they didn’t just put the vents on the cabinets and ruin the aesthetic of the new cabinetry.

Instead, they moved to a somewhat residential feel with registers and returns under the cabinets. So, they’re not particularly visible, or at least not obvious. At the very least, they don’t mar the look of the cabinetry in this trailer – and that’s a good thing. And you also don’t have Fido’s hair blowing out of the heater the first time you turn it on when it gets chilly.

Another thing Winnebago did was to put a heat duct in the front pass-through compartment. Also smart. I’ve seen a lot of people insulate these front cabinets because the bed is right on top of them and, when it gets colder, they can feel the cold air in the pass-through storage.

Of course this also means the things in that front cabinet aren’t freezing. But neither are the folks sleeping on the bed in this trailer.

Showering praise

Another thing Winnebago did specifically in response to customer input is enlarge the shower stall. It is 30” X 36” on the Minnie 2201MB, but with a flexible shower door on a track that’s curved outward to make the space feel larger.

Having replaced lots and lots of glass shower doors under warranty, I’m always happy to see something that’s more road-worthy. Large sheets of glass in a vehicle on the kinds of roads we Americans deal with on a daily basis is a terrible idea.

The Minnie line comes in a number of floor plans, of course. But the 2201MB is the smallest at 26’ 10”. It takes advantage of a Murphy bed system where the bed platform rests on the jackknife sofa below it. This isn’t my favorite way of doing the Murphy bed. But it’s the way it works to keep the pass-through storage. If you don’t like the Murphy bed, they also make larger trailers that don’t have it.

Overall, the things I see in this Minnie 2201MB show that Winnebago is definitely a brand not to be ignored, even these many decades after the vintage units I drool over enjoyed their first camping trip.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1701