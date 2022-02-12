Jayco Entegra and Seneca motorhomes recalled for steering danger

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Entegra Coach Accolade, Accolade XL, Jayco Seneca and Seneca Prestige Class C motorhomes. The steering arm and tie rod bolts may have a defective seam that can fracture. A fractured bolt may cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Daimler Trucks North America will replace the tie rod arm bolts and steering arm bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 1, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 21V-256/21E029.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1039b