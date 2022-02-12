Saturday, February 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Jayco Entegra and Seneca motorhomes recalled for steering danger

By RV Travel
0

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Entegra Coach Accolade, Accolade XL, Jayco Seneca and Seneca Prestige Class C motorhomes. The steering arm and tie rod bolts may have a defective seam that can fracture. A fractured bolt may cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy
Daimler Trucks North America will replace the tie rod arm bolts and steering arm bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 1, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 21V-256/21E029.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1039b

Previous articleCalifornia sno-park at the beach? Don’t laugh too hard

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.