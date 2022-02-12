Saturday, February 12, 2022

California sno-park at the beach? Don’t laugh too hard

By Chuck Woodbury
The California coastline is not famous for its sno-parks, those wintertime places where cross country skiers and snowmobilers come to play. High in the Sierra mountains, a couple of hours drive away to the east, would be the place to do that.

So it was a bit of a surprise when motorists traveling the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California near the entrance of Crystal Cove State Park discovered official state highway signs directing them to one of the snowy sno-park play lands. It was puzzling to state park officials about how the signs got there. Who installed them? Was there a mixup and sno-park signs got installed along the coastal highway instead of in the mountains? They wondered if somewhere in the high mountains of the Sierra they might find some beach parking signs.

The signs were quickly removed, and the mystery of how they got there remains.

Photos courtesy California State Parks.

