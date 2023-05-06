Animals are no prob-llama at this KOA

It’s not every day that a herd of llamas is seen camping at a KOA! Much to the delight of our friends Jay and Leslie Pederson, a horse trailer pulled up at the Henderson, Nevada, KOA and started unloading. They never expected that the Phaeton Motorhome next to them was hauling a bunch of llamas from Wild Oak Llamas!

Wild Oak Llamas

Richard and Mary Adams own Wild Oak Llamas, a ranch in Bend, Oregon, that breeds and shows llamas. The video below showcases the ranch and some of the over-the-top adorable llamas and lots of information. Did you know llamas have toes and fingernails? Nope, not hooves, so they are gentler on the landscape. I certainly didn’t! And they need to keep the females and males separate because, as Mary said, “The females ovulate on demand and the males are demanding!”

Unfortunately, they are selling out and giving it up. Their main website has photos of all the llamas they have had through the years and those newly sold. Even though the llamas are sold, Richard and Mary are attending one more show to say goodbye to all the other llama owners and breeders they have met over the years.

Now they will be doing what is also close to their heart, RVing and traveling more.

