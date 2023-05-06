Thanks for the memories, RVing. Goodbye!

By Brenda Odom

We are still healthy and able, but quickly tiring of changes that have come too quickly thanks to pandemics, road conditions, employment shortages, entitled behaviors, and more than a little bit of greed within the RV community. But if we were to name THE one thing that helped us make this final “Goodbye, RVing” decision, it would be the lack of knowledgeable, experienced, and available repair technicians.

We have experienced worse service over the past 18 months than we have known in our entire 30 years of camping… and we had some stories even back then. More and more shops are new entrepreneurs who believe watching YouTube equates to a manufacturer’s certification. Newly trained techs do NOT need to go into business until they have the experience to back up their education and classes in small business management. And technical colleges need to be able to provide said training within-state.

Here are just a few examples:

We had to remove our rig from the property of one shop, leaving behind $1,000 in prepaid merchandise that was never delivered. Will likely be years, if ever, before the lien will be satisfied.

We ordered a new automatic awning to replace the manual one. When we picked it up, it didn’t quite look right so we inquired. Turns out the worker put our awning on another rig. They took it off. We said we would expect to have it when we returned in two weeks. When we asked for the old manual one back to use at home over our patio, they told us someone had run over it with one of the tractors. P.S. Never got the new awning either.

Another well-known shop tried three times to put Weather-Tec style flooring in the cab of our Class C before finally telling us it was costing them too much (in their own mistakes) and all they could do was install new carpet. Duh. The purpose of the replacement was to NOT have carpet up front. Of course, they threw out the original carpet.

Still, another shop did pretty decent mechanical work and we were pleased. He also claimed he could do renovation work. It took two tries to fail at re-gluing a vinyl ceiling (the foam backing had eroded from time/heat). It drooped again within a week. So, this septuagenarian got out her portable heat press and upholstery tacks and fixed the ceiling! Not ideal, but not hanging down either. Made the owner aware of the situation. No response, no refund. Just silence.

Oh, and then there is the one who, as we came to pick up our rig, was sitting on the floor repairing a rather large tear that he made pulling in the slide. Claimed there was a pen or something under there (that we must have dropped, of course). Apologies were all we got. At least he didn’t charge for that repair!

The bottom line

The bottom line is that we have run out of repair shops, patience, and our faith in the industry as a whole.

Crowded campgrounds aren’t a problem when your RV is in the shop for months at a time. Monthly loan and insurance payments don’t get put on hold because you don’t have use of the rig. It just isn’t making much sense anymore. Perhaps we need insurance companies who, like the satellite providers, allow us to do month-at-a-time coverage?

Goodbye, RVing

This past week we had a family emergency out of state. No sites were available, so we got an Airbnb. It was a cute little remodeled country house in the middle of farmland and trees. There were hiking trails, and it was peaceful and quiet. No set up and no payment required when not in use. If something didn’t work, we called the landlord; but… and get this… everything worked!

I think we have found our new form of recreational travel. But, hey: Thanks for the memories, RVing!

